MALHEUR COUNTY — Local libraries are planning parties this month for the opening of their summer reading programs. Those in-house registration parties will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at libraries in Ontario, Nyssa and Vale as well as at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario.
This year’s summer reading program theme is Beyond the Beaten Path. The program runs June 8 to July 27 and is open to all ages.
Children 12 and younger can sign up for the reading goal program. They will earn raffle tickets for varying amounts of time spent reading or listening. There will be a grand prize, as well as various other raffle items, such as games, crafts and books.
Their also will be a coloring contest for children ages 12 and younger and guessing jar contests for all ages.
Adults (those age 18 and older) and teens (ages 13 to 17) will be able to participate in reading raffles and other contests to win prizes such as camping gear, gift baskets and other items. Those prizes will be listed on the Ontario library’s website when the program opens.
New this year are summer bingo raffle and weekly raffles for Family Experiment Boxes.
In conjunction with the program, the libraries will offer special events through the summer including online and in-person programs and craft bags.
The summer reading program is sponsored by Ontario Community Library, Friends of the Ontario Library, Nyssa Public Library, Emma Humphrey Memorial Library and the Oregon State Ready to Read Grant.
Program registration is also available online through Ontario Community Library’s website. For more information, visit ontariocommunitylibrary.org or check with your local library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.