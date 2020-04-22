CORVALLIS — Oregon State University has announced names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll Winter term.

A total of 1,910 students earned straight-A (4.0 grade-point average). Another 5,529 earned a B-plus (3.5 gpa) or better to make the listing. To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.

Students who made the achievement from Malheur County follow.

Nyssa

Straight-A average: David Trinidad, senior; and Alisa Vitt;

3.5 or better: Silvia J. Arizmendi, junior; Rocelia Celedonio, freshman; Delia DeLeon, junior; Cynthia C. Estrada, junior; and Andres G. Gonzalez, junior.

Ontario

Straight-A average: Logan M. Davila, senior; Mary K. Davis, senior; Kiera M. Dwyer, sophomore; and Paiten W. Tensen, senior;

3.5 gpa or better: Denis Benitez, senior; Alan Chew, junior; Jaqueline G. Cuevas, junior; Mayra L. Juarez, senior; and Jensen J. Kemble, senior.

Vale

3.5 gpa or better: Hannah Mizuta, junior; and Mandy N. Wolfe, senior.

