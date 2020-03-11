Local elementary students dig into agriculture

ONTARIO
Agriculture and natural resources were the topics of the day on Tuesday afternoon. The lawn surrounding Treasure Valley Community College’s gymnasium was the site of an event for local fourth-graders from Vale and Aiken elementary schools, as well as students in fourth and fifth grade from Four Rivers Community School. Students paid a visit to the college to learn about the importance of topics related to agriculture.
TVCC Ag Department instructor Sandy Porter told the Argus how the event comprised several different stations, each corresponding to a different ag topic.
Porter provided additional information on the event in an email sent on Tuesday evening.
“Ag in the Classroom is hosted by the Agriculture and Natural Resources Department at TVCC. The students work to put together 15 minute “stations” for the 4th grade students to learn about something related to Ag and Natural Resources,” she explained.
One station included an ultrasound in which the kids were shown ultrasounds of livestock animals’ offspring. Another station taught the kids about wildlife predators.
Officials with the Bureau of Land Management’s-Vale District was also on hand to discuss the topic of wildland fires.
Also leading the discussion at some of the stations were Coach Drew Pearson and the TVCC Rodeo Team and TVCC Instructor, Wade Black, and the horse production students.
Porter said that the kids were able to learn about a wide variety of topics at the event.
