ONTARIO — Local congregations of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints received good news during the April 4-5 General Conference of the Church. Via technology, members learned that Ontario Young Single Adult Ward Bishop Bill Jackson had been called to be a general authority Seventy of the Church. As such, he will minister throughout the country and even around the world.
Ontario Oregon Stake President Eric Dahle shared Jackson’s background with the Argus via email on April 8.
“He and his wife Ann are wonderful people who moved to Fruitland maybe two and a half years ago,” Dahle said. “He is a medical doctor and has worked all over the world. He has previously served as a mission president and an Area Seventy.”
General Authority Seventies, according to the Church’s website, are “called to serve as special witnesses of Christ, proclaim the gospel, and build up the Church throughout the world,” according to the Church website. They work under the direction of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
“We will miss the Jacksons but know they will do a marvelous job in this new calling,” Dahle added. “He has dedicated his life to serving the Lord.”
Via Dahle, Jackson expressed his gratitude to the community as they supported him in his service here, and said he looks forward to the road ahead.
“He told me he has loved living here and that he and his wife will miss their associations here. He will continue his service as bishop until summer when he will begin his service as a general authority Seventy. He doesn’t yet know what his specific assignments will be.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.