Bill Jackson

Bill Jackson, right, is pictured with his wife, Judith, in this photo taken at his home this year.

Jackson will begin his service as a general authority Seventy in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints this summer.

 Photo courtesy of Eric Dahle

ONTARIO — Local congregations of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints received good news during the April 4-5 General Conference of the Church. Via technology, members learned that Ontario Young Single Adult Ward Bishop Bill Jackson had been called to be a general authority Seventy of the Church. As such, he will minister throughout the country and even around the world.

Ontario Oregon Stake President Eric Dahle shared Jackson’s background with the Argus via email on April 8.

“He and his wife Ann are wonderful people who moved to Fruitland maybe two and a half years ago,” Dahle said. “He is a medical doctor and has worked all over the world. He has previously served as a mission president  and an Area Seventy.”

General Authority Seventies, according to the Church’s website, are “called to serve as special witnesses of Christ, proclaim the gospel, and build up the Church throughout the world,” according to the Church website. They work under the direction of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

“We will miss the Jacksons but know they will do a marvelous job in this new calling,” Dahle added. “He has dedicated his life to serving the Lord.”

Via Dahle, Jackson expressed his gratitude to the community as they supported him in his service here, and said he looks forward to the road ahead.

“He told me he has loved living here and that he and his wife will miss their associations here. He will continue his service as bishop until summer when he will begin his service as a general authority Seventy. He doesn’t yet know what his specific assignments will be.”

