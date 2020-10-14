VALE
Baker Angus, of Vale, ranked as third-largest in registering the most Angus beef cattle in Oregon with the American Angus Association during fiscal year 2020, which ended Sept. 30, according to Mark McCully, association chief executive officer, in a news release.
Angus breeders across the nation in 2020 registered 305,531 head of Angus cattle.
“Despite a challenging year, our Angus breeders continue to see strong demand for Angus genetics,” McCully said. “Our members are committed to providing genetic solutions to the beef cattle industry that maintain our long-held position as an industry leader.”
Baker Angus owners are Jerry and Judy Baker, of Vale. According to the company’s website, they have a “rigorous culling program,” and “know that to have good sound bulls you have to have a trouble-free herd.”
They pasture their cattle in the summer in Halfway and in Indian Valley, Idaho, according to the website.
