NAAE Award

Nyssa Vocational Agriculture Teacher Chad Cruickshank was one of few educators that were honored by receiving the Outstanding Agricultural Education Teacher Award presented by the National Association of Agricultural Education, sponsored by Caterpillar Inc. and Tractor Supply Company as a special project of the National FFA Foundation.

 Photo from NAAE website

NYSSA — In September, the National Association of Agricultural Educators, NAAE, announced the Regional Outstanding Agricultural Education Teacher Award, sponsored by Caterpillar Inc. and Tractor Supply Company as a special project of the National FFA Foundation. Local teacher, Nyssa Vocational Agriculture Teacher Chad Cruickshank was one of few educators that were honored by receiving this award.

There were six teachers that were presented with this award across the country, separated by regional classifications; Cruickshank of Nyssa—region 1, Ashley Gaff of Oklahoma—region 2, Mary Hoffmann of Minnesota—region 3, Nick Norwald of Missouri—region 4, Laura Parker of North Carolina—region 5, and Michaela Kehrer of New York—region 6.

This program recognizes NAAE members who are at the pinnacle of their profession—those who are conducting the highest quality agricultural education programs. The award acknowledges leadership in civic, community, agriculture/agribusiness, and professional activities, according to the NAAE website.

“Outstanding agricultural educators are innovators and catalysts for student success in agricultural education,” as stated on the NAAE website.

