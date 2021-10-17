Nyssa Vocational Agriculture Teacher Chad Cruickshank was one of few educators that were honored by receiving the Outstanding Agricultural Education Teacher Award presented by the National Association of Agricultural Education, sponsored by Caterpillar Inc. and Tractor Supply Company as a special project of the National FFA Foundation.
NYSSA — In September, the National Association of Agricultural Educators, NAAE, announced the Regional Outstanding Agricultural Education Teacher Award, sponsored by Caterpillar Inc. and Tractor Supply Company as a special project of the National FFA Foundation. Local teacher, Nyssa Vocational Agriculture Teacher Chad Cruickshank was one of few educators that were honored by receiving this award.
There were six teachers that were presented with this award across the country, separated by regional classifications; Cruickshank of Nyssa—region 1, Ashley Gaff of Oklahoma—region 2, Mary Hoffmann of Minnesota—region 3, Nick Norwald of Missouri—region 4, Laura Parker of North Carolina—region 5, and Michaela Kehrer of New York—region 6.
This program recognizes NAAE members who are at the pinnacle of their profession—those who are conducting the highest quality agricultural education programs. The award acknowledges leadership in civic, community, agriculture/agribusiness, and professional activities, according to the NAAE website.
“Outstanding agricultural educators are innovators and catalysts for student success in agricultural education,” as stated on the NAAE website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.