Like sands through the hourglass…

ONTARIO
…so are the days of our lives.
Most of us are familiar with the ubiquitous hourglass continually pouring sand that opens each episode of Days of Our Lives, NBC’s longest running daytime serial. The show’s been on the air since 1965 and continues to deliver outlandish storylines and polarizing characters in the fictional city of Salem.
For me, the show has been a guilty pleasure since I was 7 years old.
I was home from school on summer break and just happened to get drawn into DOOL when my mom was watching it and complaining about the storyline at the time. I might not have been as drawn to the show had it not been for the robot of Calliope that my mom was so bent out of shape about in the first place.
That’s right, the character Eugene had built a robotic replica of his ex-wife and the robot was kidnapped in lieu of the real Calliope.
Keep in mind this is a daytime soap opera… which is why I present my list for the most outrageous storylines that I’ve personally seen on Days of our Lives.
• Evil criminal mastermind Stefano DiMera, whose most notable catch phrase was “The Phoenix rises again,” has been killed off many times since being introduced. The most recent incarnation of Stefano happened last year when his mad scientist, Dr. Wilhelm Rolf found a way to download the Phoenix’s consciousness onto a sophisticated microchip and implant it into Steve’s brain, turning him into Stefano.
• Following the “Salem Stalker” storyline, all of the murder victims miraculously appear on an unchartered island called Melaswen (New Salem spelled backwards) ruled by Andre DiMera, son of Stefano DiMera. All of the victims realize that reports of their deaths have been greatly exaggerated and soon find a way to return to “old” Salem. In case you were wondering, Andre did build himself a castle while on this island waiting for his captors to arrive.
• Marlena becomes possessed by an otherworldly entity and John has to become a priest in order to perform an exorcism on her. This storyline took over a year to conclude and had a slew of effects that were anything but special. Over the course of this debacle, Marlena was responsible for the following: setting fire to a church, throwing Stefano off of a balcony, shooting a security guard, strangling an elderly priest… Her rap sheet (or rather the evil spirit’s rap sheet) was at least a mile long by the time John saved the day.
• Vivian, unhappy about Carly’s relationship with her nephew Lawrence, gets her hands on an herb that makes it appear that Carly was dead, when she was still very much alive, just rendered immobile as she’s buried alive. That was step one. The second step in Vivian’s plan involved installing a walkie talkie in the coffin, so that when Carly awakened and could speak again, she would be taunted by Vivian as her oxygen depleted and headed for a slow demise. Lawrence and Bo were able to rescue her, however the effect of the herb left Carly with amnesia. Imagine that.
