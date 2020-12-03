ONTARIO
This weekend, I’ll be taking up one of my favorite traditions for the holiday season: making ice lanterns for winter solstice. The lanterns will then be lit every night through Dec. 21 — the longest night of the year and, officially, the start of winter, when the sun will be at its southernmost point in the sky in the northern hemisphere before it begins its trek back north.
This ritual of making lanterns was one I started with my son when he was little, as a way to weave reverence for our natural surroundings into our annual traditions and celebrations.
Of course, I’m not laying claim to starting the tradition of symbolizing the return of the sun — this has been a practice by many cultures around the world. The act of celebrating the transition of long cold nights into shorter ones stretches back to old winter solstice festivals during Europe’s Iron Age, according to History.com. During that time, people welcomed the Winter Solstice with celebrations which often included the burning of yule logs.
According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, “yule” referred to the darkest time of year and the “yule log was symbolic of the sun’s emergence from its southern reaches and the land’s rebirth.”
The logs were lit to “entice the Sun to return,” the almanac states.
The return of longer days and shorter nights is still celebrated widely today. Years ago, after doing my own research about what people around the world were doing to ring in the Winter Solstice, I fell in love with the Scandinavian ice lantern.
When it comes to making solstice lanterns, I’m never sure which part I enjoy more: the nature walk in the frigid air (it’s even more fun when you’re crunching through new snow) to forage for items such as berries, pinecones, red willow and assorted pine tree branches; arranging those items together and trapping them between ice; the big reveal after the ice has finally frozen; or how pretty they look when they’re lit up at night.
One thing is for certain: It is a tradition that I will keep even though our son has his own place now.
Make your own
If you’re feeling crafty and would like to try making your own lantern, it’s simple and costs next to nothing. All you need are the ingredients you forage (free), two plastic containers (one large and one medium to nest inside it, water and tea lights or other small candles. Steps follow.
1. Center the small plastic container inside the large one, so they are both right-side up. (Stabilize the inner container with a rock or something heavy, so it doesn’t float up when you add water around it).
2. Pour water into the containers until it reaches the top of the inner container.
3. Arrange your foraged goods in the water (if some are poking out, that is OK).
4. Freeze it. Nighttime temperatures have been cold enough that you can just set this project outside overnight while it sets up.
5. Run plastic waters briefly under warm water to remove containers.
6. Place the lantern outside and put a candle in it and light it. (Children will need supervision for this final step).
