ONTARIO — The Ontario Community Library has added a new sort of item to be checked out by patrons: PlayAway Launch Pads. According to the PlayAway website, the tablets are pre-loaded with content for kids, teens and adults, designed with a simple, easy-to-use interface and 100% secure. Launchpad tablets are made to be passed from one set of hands to the next.
Launch Pads are small tablets built for children with learning in mind. Each Launch pad is a multisensory learning tool, bringing together sight, sounds and play. These easy-to-use devices give children and parents a great learning jump start.
Following are a few of the ways that PlayAway Launch Pads interact with children and help them learn.
First, each Launch Pad contains pre-downloaded stories called Storybooks. Seeing and hearing the words of the story at the same time increase, retention, comprehension and vocabulary. Then, each Story has a video; this allows a contextual element to the learning process. Children are able to make a deeper connection with the subject seeing it play out on the screen. Next are the apps and games, these are actually learning tools disguised as fun, interactive activities. These “gamified” tools reward kids for practicing and mastering critical skills. These types of tools can have a powerful effect on development and early education.
All educational content on the Launch Pads has been selected by educational experts associated with Launch Pad’s Reading Academy. Every storybook, video and app has been selected to help children gain the tools they need to help transition from learning to read to reading on their own in a fun, easy way.
There are multiple Launch Pads available at multiple levels. Patrons can borrow one and then move to another in any order and at their own speed. The Launch Pad packs check out from the Ontario Community Library for 3 weeks at a time and do not need an internet connection. They are heavy duty and made for little hands.
