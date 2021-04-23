Letter-exchange program fights COVID-19 isolation through the mail

PORTLAND
As Oregonians practice social distancing in hope of slowing the COVID-19 pandemic, many are searching for ways to find and maintain social connections across physical distance. Dear Stranger, a letter-exchange project from Oregon Humanities, offers a chance for connection by inviting Oregonians to write letters with someone they’ve never met.
Oregon Humanities is a statewide organization that brings people together to talk, listen, and learn from one another. “The need for human connection feels more urgent than ever,” says Ben Waterhouse, communications manager for Oregon Humanities and creator of the Dear Stranger project. “We can’t bring people together in person right now, but we can still provide ways to reach out and be heard.”
The aim of Dear Stranger is to create shared understanding among Oregonians with different backgrounds, experiences, and beliefs. The premise is simple: Write a letter, get a letter, and make a new connection. Oregon Humanities has operated Dear Stranger since 2014, with each round of the project asking writers to address a different question or theme. In 2020, more than 250 people participated, with letters coming from 29 states (and one from Belgium).
This spring’s prompt for writers is about possession: “What is an object, trait, knowledge, or belief you possess that has value to you? How did you determine its value? When did you begin to recognize its value?”
Prompts for writing and instructions for participation are available on the Oregon Humanities website at oregonhumanities.org. Letters are swapped anonymously, and each person receives a letter from the person who received the one they wrote. What happens next is up to the writers. If they’d like to write back, they can do so through Oregon Humanities.
Letters should be addressed to Oregon Humanities, Attn: Dear Stranger, 921 S.W. Washington St., Suite 150, Portland, Oregon, 97205. Oregon Humanities will exchange letters mailed by May 31, 2021.
For more information, email programs@oregonhumanities.org.
