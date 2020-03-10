Minty Green Popcorn Clusters
 The Popcorn Board

St. Patrick’s Day is a fitting kick-off celebration to spring when everything changes to green, much like the Emerald Isle herself. If beer, rivers and shakes can be turned a shamrock hue, why not popcorn? This recipe for Minty Green Popcorn Clusters is a crowd pleasing sweet treat. Looking for lighter, savory fare? Try adding a touch of fresh herbs, lemon zest and a dash of salt to a bowl of freshly made popcorn. Or try recipes like these: Rosemary Thyme Popcorn, Dilly Lemon Munch, Kale Lime Popcorn

Yield: 32 clusters

Ingredients

12 cups unsalted, unbuttered popped popcorn

4 cups mini marshmallows

2 tbsp butter or light olive oil

1/2 tsp salt

1 tbsp green food coloring

1/4 tsp peppermint extract

1 cup green candy-coated chocolate candies

Directions

1. Place popcorn in large mixing bowl.

2. In saucepan set over medium heat, melt marshmallows, butter and salt, stirring occasionally, until smooth. Remove from heat; stir in food coloring and peppermint extract.

3. Immediately toss marshmallow mixture with popcorn; let cool for 2 to 3 minutes or until cool enough to handle. Toss with chocolate candies.

4. Shape 3 tablespoonfuls of popcorn mixture into small cluster; repeat with remaining popcorn mixture to make about 32 clusters. Place on waxed paper–lined baking sheet; let cool completely.

Tip: Food coloring can be found in the baking aisle of the supermarket or grocery store.

Spicy Rosemary and Thyme Snack Mix

Yield: 1 quart

Ingredients

1 quart popped popcorn

1 teaspoon roasted red pepper oil

1 teaspoon fresh or dried thyme leaves

1/4 teaspoon minced rosemary

1/4 teaspoon kosher or table salt

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Directions

1. Preheat oven to

325° F.

2. Spread popcorn on a baking sheet and sprinkle with roasted red pepper oil.

3. Sprinkle with thyme, rosemary salt and pepper.

4. Bake 7 minutes and serve warm.

Dilly Lemon Munch

Yield: 2 quarts

Ingredients

2 quarts popcorn popped 

2 tablespoons shredded lemon peel

1 teaspoon dill weed

Optional: 1/2 teaspoon low-sodium salt

Directions

1. Toss popcorn with lemon peel and dill weed.

2. Flavor enhances as popcorn stands.

Kale Lime Popcorn

Yield: 10 cups

Ingredients

10 cups popped popcorn

1 tablespoon margarine or butter, melted

Zest of 1 lime

2 tablespoons lime juice

¼ cup crushed kale chips

Directions

1. Place popcorn in a large bowl.

2. Wisk lime zest, lime juice and margarine together. Toss to coat popcorn.

3. Sprinkle kale over popcorn, missing to distribute evenly.

