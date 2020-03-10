St. Patrick’s Day is a fitting kick-off celebration to spring when everything changes to green, much like the Emerald Isle herself. If beer, rivers and shakes can be turned a shamrock hue, why not popcorn? This recipe for Minty Green Popcorn Clusters is a crowd pleasing sweet treat. Looking for lighter, savory fare? Try adding a touch of fresh herbs, lemon zest and a dash of salt to a bowl of freshly made popcorn. Or try recipes like these: Rosemary Thyme Popcorn, Dilly Lemon Munch, Kale Lime Popcorn
Minty Green Popcorn Clusters
Yield: 32 clusters
Ingredients
12 cups unsalted, unbuttered popped popcorn
4 cups mini marshmallows
2 tbsp butter or light olive oil
1/2 tsp salt
1 tbsp green food coloring
1/4 tsp peppermint extract
1 cup green candy-coated chocolate candies
Directions
1. Place popcorn in large mixing bowl.
2. In saucepan set over medium heat, melt marshmallows, butter and salt, stirring occasionally, until smooth. Remove from heat; stir in food coloring and peppermint extract.
3. Immediately toss marshmallow mixture with popcorn; let cool for 2 to 3 minutes or until cool enough to handle. Toss with chocolate candies.
4. Shape 3 tablespoonfuls of popcorn mixture into small cluster; repeat with remaining popcorn mixture to make about 32 clusters. Place on waxed paper–lined baking sheet; let cool completely.
Tip: Food coloring can be found in the baking aisle of the supermarket or grocery store.
Spicy Rosemary and Thyme Snack Mix
Yield: 1 quart
Ingredients
1 quart popped popcorn
1 teaspoon roasted red pepper oil
1 teaspoon fresh or dried thyme leaves
1/4 teaspoon minced rosemary
1/4 teaspoon kosher or table salt
1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Directions
1. Preheat oven to
325° F.
2. Spread popcorn on a baking sheet and sprinkle with roasted red pepper oil.
3. Sprinkle with thyme, rosemary salt and pepper.
4. Bake 7 minutes and serve warm.
Dilly Lemon Munch
Yield: 2 quarts
Ingredients
2 quarts popcorn popped
2 tablespoons shredded lemon peel
1 teaspoon dill weed
Optional: 1/2 teaspoon low-sodium salt
Directions
1. Toss popcorn with lemon peel and dill weed.
2. Flavor enhances as popcorn stands.
Kale Lime Popcorn
Yield: 10 cups
Ingredients
10 cups popped popcorn
1 tablespoon margarine or butter, melted
Zest of 1 lime
2 tablespoons lime juice
¼ cup crushed kale chips
Directions
1. Place popcorn in a large bowl.
2. Wisk lime zest, lime juice and margarine together. Toss to coat popcorn.
3. Sprinkle kale over popcorn, missing to distribute evenly.
