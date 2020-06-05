“ ... the only thing we have to fear is fear itself – nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes ...” – Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s first inaugural speech.
We see that unreasoning and paralyzing fear embracing the world today, created by the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. And really it’s not COVID-19 that has created the fear – it’s the media and public officials that have created the fear. COVID-19 has proved not to be nearly as deadly as the cure: stay at home, wear masks, close businesses, keep your distance. All of which have been totally destructive, not just to the economy (which may never recover), but to personal well being, as well. We were created as a social being to interact on a personal level, forbidding that contact is taking its toll. Thirty-six percent of those in a recent survey said that the pandemic has a severe impact on their mental health. Fifty-six percent said COVID-19 caused increased worry and stress, caused problems sleeping, increased alcohol and drug use, and the worsening of chronic health disorders. Add to that – and probably because of – suicide rates are up worldwide since the shutdown. In California, the first month of lockdown witnessed as many suicides as normally occur in one year. Also, in Tennessee more people have died from suicide than from COVID-19. Indeed, the “cure” is proving to be worse than the virus itself.
Again, what is the reason? Unreasonable fear. This unthinking fear is causing us to lose not only our jobs, health, and life, but our freedoms as well.
Where does the fear come from? As a nation we have called the God of the Bible our God. And as a nation we have a history of looking to God for help and guidance during national calamities. That seems to be missing in this crisis. The Bible tells us that if we do not “fear this glorious and awesome name, THE LORD YOUR GOD”, the natural result is that we will fear everything else – “Your life shall hang in doubt before you; you shall fear day and night, and have no assurance of life” (Deuteronomy 28:58, 66, NKJV). The blind, unreasoning fear this nation and the world is suffering from is as much a problem of the spirit as it is anything. It is the product of the god of this age, the deceiver of the whole world, Satan (2 Corinthians 4:4, Revelation 12:9).
So what is the answer to all this fear? What can you as an individual do to conquer your fears? The answer is very basic, and it is a spiritual one. “‘Return to Me,’ says the Lord of Hosts, ‘and I will return to you’” (Zechariah 1:3. NKJV). God promises to care for, provide, and comfort those who seek him. (Matthew 6:25-34). John writes God’s “perfect love casts out fear” (1 John 4:18, NKJV). “For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind” (2 Timothy 1:7, NKJV).
Let’s put away fear and get back to life and living.
Wesley Higgins is pastor of Celebration Church of God, Ontario. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.
