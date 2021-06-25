Learn about and discuss the U.S. Constitution on Tuesday

A pocket version of the U.S. Constitution will be handed out to attendees of a study and talk about the document on Tuesday at the Weiser Senior Center.

WEISER — Citizens are urged to join a study and discussion of the U.S. Constitution at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Weiser Senior Center.

Anybody is welcome to attend, especially young adults, 18 and older, according to an email about the event from Ralph Wilson.

Attendees will receive a pocket version of the Constitution for the session; and those who already have one, are urged to bring it, as well as a scratch pad and pencil, if so inclined.

The center is at 115 E. Main St.

For more information, phone (208) 414-0750.

