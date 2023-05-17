Laura Bush Foundation for America's Libraries awards Nyssa Middle School Library for $5K

NYSSA — How many books can a $5,000 grant help Librarian Janice Simpson purchase for Nyssa Middle School’s library? She will endeavor to find out over the next three months, as she works to spend that amount in grant funding from the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries.

The school is one of 300 schools in 36 states to benefit from the former first lady’s nonprofit program, which will award $1.5 million in grants this year. Schools were notified from the foundation on May 10 about the opportunity to update and diversify their collections, according to a news release from the foundation.



