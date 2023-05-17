Laura Bush Foundation for America's Libraries awards Nyssa Middle School Library for $5K

NYSSA — How many books can a $5,000 grant help Librarian Janice Simpson purchase for Nyssa Middle School’s library? She will endeavor to find out over the next three months, as she works to spend that amount in grant funding from the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries.
The school is one of 300 schools in 36 states to benefit from the former first lady’s nonprofit program, which will award $1.5 million in grants this year. Schools were notified from the foundation on May 10 about the opportunity to update and diversify their collections, according to a news release from the foundation.
“It really is exciting,” Simpson said.
She has worked at the Nyssa School District for about 33 years, working in Special Education at the elementary, middle and high schools, but spending the majority of that time — 16 years — working with elementary children. Simpson retired briefly but ended up going back after hearing about an opening at the library. That was two years ago and since then, she has been learning “all kinds of things.”
After a representatives with Bound to Stay Bound told Simpson about the grant opportunity, she set out to complete the five-page grant, saying it was quite the process which entailed “some serious research.”
This included information about the school and its students needs, particularly regarding where they are as it relates to literacy and how many books are available to be checked out by them. Simpson said there are 14,000 books for 300 children, which equates to 60 or more books per student.
“I though it was tremendous, but according to the grant, it turns out that’s not enough,” she said. “It’s amazing we need to get some more out there.”
With the grant, Simpson will be able to order e-books or print books and the materials “need to help the library be diverse.” This includes if one language predominates another, which is the case with the school having a higher Hispanic population.
“So I applied,” she said.
Simpson said the district has applied in the past and has been declined. Once a district gets chosen it won’t be selected again.
“They try to spread the wealth,” she said of the foundation.
What really stood out to Simpson was how the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries ties to help poverty schools with earning money for low-income libraries.
Simpson said she worked with the principal, veteran teachers and other staff to determine how to make the grant work best for the district, taking into consideration the school’s needs and the students’ interests.
“The children love non-fiction books, true life stories, ‘I survived’ types — there’s a lot out there,” she said. However, “the science teacher wants more life science books, which are expensive.”
Simpson is hopeful the grant can help cater to those more costly books that are needed and will be happy to share reading materials with other schools in the district.
She also said she has talked to some of the students who think “it’s just awesome.”
“it’s not about me, it’s about them,” Simpson said.
After the grant money is spent, the Nyssa Middle School librarian will report back to the foundation about what she was able to do with the grant and how it benefitted the youth.
“Congratulations to the 2023 Laura Bush Foundation Grant Recipients! I am thrilled that school librarians across the country will soon be able to update their library collections,” Laura Bush said in the release.
Additionally, she has revealed her 2023 summer reading list, which includes recommendations for young readers through middle-schoolers. Selections feature books on family, adventure, and gratitude. The list contains classics, such as “The Little House,” as well as new releases, like “The Loud Librarian,” featuring Dallas illustrator, Erika Lynne Jones.
“This year’s summer reading list includes an old favorite, ‘Charlotte’s Web,’ which I remember reading to my daughters when they were little,” Bush said. “As a former teacher and librarian, I know that the most important thing parents and caregivers can do for their children is to read to them. So I hope you bring this list to your local library, and pick out a few books to read with your family this summer. Your kids will love it, and so will you.”
Grant applications for the 2023-24 school year will open in late 2023. Visit laurabushfoundation.org to learn more.
