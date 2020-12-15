Latkes with eastern Indian flare a match for an unusual year

Looking for a latke recipe that's a little untraditional to match this unusual year?
Tikka Masala Latkes with Mint Yogurt Sauce infuses classic latkes with aromatic Indian spices, creating forkfuls of skillet-fried potatoes bursting with flavors. This delightful dish from Susan Palmer's blogsite Girl in the Little Red Kitchen is made with Idaho® russet Burbank potatoes, onions, flour, tikka masala spice mix, baking powder and vegetable oil.
If the kids are itching for something to do, ask them to help shape the potato mixture into flat discs that are fried three or four at a time until golden brown and cripsy all over. Even the topping for these pancakes is different — instead of applesauce, we recommend a creamy, fresh mint yogurt sauce.
Pro Tip: Squeeze the excess liquid from the grated potatoes to create a crispier latke.
Tikka Masala Latkes with Mint Yogurt Sauce
￼Ingredients:
• 2 lbs Russet Burbank Idaho® potatoes
• 1 large yellow onion
• 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
• 1 teaspoon kosher salt
• 1 1/2 teaspoons tikka masala spice mix (see below)
• 1 teaspoon baking powder
• vegetable oil for frying
• 1 cup Greek yogurt
• 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh mint
• 1 lemon, juiced
Tikka Masala Spice Mix
• 1 tablespoon ground coriander
• 1 tablespoon ground cumin
• 1 tablespoon garlic powder
• 1 tablespoon paprika
• 2 teaspoons garam masala
• 2 teaspoons ground ginger
• 1 teaspoon chili powder
• 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 250°F.
2. In a small bowl combine the spices for the tikka masala mix and set aside.
3. Peel the potatoes and onion, grate either by hand on a box grater or use the shredding blade on your food processor.
4. Place the grated potato and onion in a large bowl lined with a tea towel and squeeze all excess liquid.
5. Remove the liquid from the bowl, trying to leave the potato starch at the bottom if possible and, add the potatoes.
6. Mix in the flour, salt, spice mix and baking powder. Toss to coat everything.
7. Heat a cast iron skillet over medium heat with enough oil to cover the bottom.
8. Check to see if the oil is hot enough by placing a small amount of potato in the skillet; if it sizzles immediately you are good to go.
9. Scoop about 1/4 to 1/3 cup potato mix from the bowl, squeeze to drain any excess moisture that may have accumulated and flatten into a round disc. Gently place in the oil and fry about 3-4 minutes per side or until crispy. Depending on the size of your skillet, fry about 3-4 latkes at a time. You do not want to crowd the skillet while cooking.
10. Once finished, transfer the latkes to a paper towel-lined tray and sprinkle with kosher salt. Keep warm in the heated oven. Repeat with the remaining potatoes.
11. After the latkes are cooked, prepare the sauce by mixing the yogurt, chopped mint and lemon juice in a small bowl. Season to taste with kosher salt and black pepper.
12. Serve the latkes with the sauce on the side. Latkes can be made in advance and either frozen in a single layer or stored in the refrigerator for 2-3 days. Heat in the oven to crisp up before serving.
