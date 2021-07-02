Ladies Night Out organizers invite public to bloom where they’re planted

The Payette author of “Cash’s Flight Plans & Adventures”, Toiresa Frazier, mother of Cash Troyer, will be among speakers at this month's Ladies Night Out on July 6 at the Hideaway Grill in Payette.

PAYETTE — Treasure Valley Connection will hold its monthly Ladies Night Out event July 6 in the Hideaway Grill banquet room, with this month’s theme being, “Blooming where you’re planted.”

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with the meal starting at 6 p.m.

This month’s guest speaker will be Toriesa Frazier of Payette, who has written and published a book “Cash’s Flight Plans & Adventures.” She will share about her son, Cash, who died at 9 years old.

Wanda Lehmkuhl, Payette author & speaker, will share from her great grandmother’s 1908 journal of her family’s trip by covered wagon from New Mexico to Oregon. She will share about how their experiences inspires her to live and bloom through the problems we face today, and how it inspired her to write and speak about nurturing children’s natural interests.

Vocal music will be provided by Kay Drerup, of Weiser.

The event is sponsored worldwide by Stonecroft Ministries.

On Aug. 3, Shirley Mozena, author and speaker from Vancouver, Washington, will speak about looking “Beyond Second Chances.”

Anyone is welcome to attend these monthly events.

