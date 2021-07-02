Ladies Night Out organizers invite public to bloom where they’re planted

PAYETTE — Treasure Valley Connection will hold its monthly Ladies Night Out event July 6 in the Hideaway Grill banquet room, with this month’s theme being, “Blooming where you’re planted.”
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with the meal starting at 6 p.m.
This month’s guest speaker will be Toriesa Frazier of Payette, who has written and published a book “Cash’s Flight Plans & Adventures.” She will share about her son, Cash, who died at 9 years old.
Wanda Lehmkuhl, Payette author & speaker, will share from her great grandmother’s 1908 journal of her family’s trip by covered wagon from New Mexico to Oregon. She will share about how their experiences inspires her to live and bloom through the problems we face today, and how it inspired her to write and speak about nurturing children’s natural interests.
Vocal music will be provided by Kay Drerup, of Weiser.
The event is sponsored worldwide by Stonecroft Ministries.
On Aug. 3, Shirley Mozena, author and speaker from Vancouver, Washington, will speak about looking “Beyond Second Chances.”
Anyone is welcome to attend these monthly events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.