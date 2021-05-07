Kiwanis Club's monthly clean-up event is Saturday

ONTARIO
Ontario Kiwanis club will host its monthly city clean-up event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 8, with participation open at any time during the event.
As usual, the check-in will be near the Jackson’s Gas Station on Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario, where participants can check-in, sign a waiver, get some gear and then head out to a suggested area on their own to pick up trash while jogging or walking (also known as plogging).
Garbage bags can be dropped back off at the dumpster at the check-in station.
Participants are urged to bring plenty of water and wear clothing appropriate for the weather. While social distancing is encouraged for the event, participants should supply their own personal protection equipment, though hand sanitizer will be available.
Participants are then encouraged to share their hard work on social media using #plogging, #kiwanisclubofontario and #ontariooregon.
Those interested in upcoming opportunities, can email questions to Kiwanis Club President Guy Blair at gwblair52@comcast.net. Information is also posted on the group’s Facebook page.
