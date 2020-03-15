Kiwanians help out youth clubhouses

The Ontario Kiwanis Club made a recent donation of $2,000 to the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Western Treasure Valley. Pictured, from left are Kiwanis Club President Guy Blair, Dana Castellani, executive director of the club, Demi Neill, director of the clubhouse, and Kiwanis Club member Dr. Dorin Daniels, the Kiwanis Club project leader.

 Submitted photo
