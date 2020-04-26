If you are not aware, one of the latest executive orders allows the military to recall members of the selective reserve and some former service members to active duty to support our government’s response to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. Federal Law 10 U.S. Code 12302 gives them the power. Just as a side note: more than 25,000 former soldiers have now volunteered to return to duty!
I don’t know if you tried lately but the call centers and some of the VA health services are having a tremendous amount of volume and trying to get through might take a little patience. You might take a different approach and use the online tools. You might find them on the va.gov site. They have a special page devoted to coronavirus and, of course, a wealth of information regarding health care, disability, education, your records and a host of other pages that could possibly answer your questions. You might take the time and go to this site and find out that your family members have benefits or as a wartime veteran you are missing a pension that you deserve. Trust what I have to say: the chances that they will call you and notify you about additional benefits are probably slim to none that you will get that call, you truly need to do your own research and check on your own, if you are eligible for benefits.
Tricare is warning customers that scammers are preying on coronavirus fears to steal personal information by offering COVID-19 test kits. I am sure there are many other scams and agencies that are affected so please be aware that this is happening and you should take extra care in protecting your personal information. I am sure that most have received calls, e-mails, texts or many other solicitations even by snail mail that have kept out guard up. Now is not the time to get ripped off.
During this pandemic the rules and regulations are very fluid and you need to be aware of the latest restrictions on travel from the Department of Defense regarding active duty members. Any service member that is currently under orders to PCS (permanent change of station) or even TDY (temporary duty) you might contact your command for advice.
The Pentagon advises that everyone follow the direction of the Center for Disease Control (CDC). I personally think it would be the prudent thing to do, to help stop the spread of this virus or any other germ. Simple things like avoiding close contact with folks that are sick, cover your cough or sneeze, avoid touching your eyes-mouth or nose, clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces, stay home when sick- except to get medical care and wash your hands often with soap and water often for at least 20 seconds. For more information: www.cdc.gov/COVID19.
The federal, state, county and local governments all have rules and they might differ and in conjunction with military policy gives active duty folks an especially trying time. Take a deep breath and understand that your primary mission is the defense of the nation. To accomplish that you have to remain healthy and informed. One source of updated information is www.militaryonesource.mil and on that site is not only Military One Source but also has links to, spouse education and career opportunities, military and family life counseling as well as a host of other program updates. Your own command would have its own updates and the usual sources like the Department of Defense and you might even check out local web sites: www.veteranadvocates.org or click onto the VFW, Legion, DAV sites that you enjoy. Explore new sources of information and you just might find that you have learned something that might change your life for the better and your family might benefit from all this information accumulated. So, whether you are a veteran, active duty or family member this research might even save your life, give you a new direction, solidify your purpose in life or just increase your knowledge base so you might help others.
I did not purposely bring numbers of deaths, positive cases, tested numbers and all of the other facts because you see that every day. I wrote this column today to inform you about some of the sources you might have forgotten or not known about, that could help you and your family through this time of crisis.
“I am a firm believer in the people. If given the truth, they can be depended upon to meet any national crisis. The great point is to bring them the real facts.” Abraham Lincoln
Ronald Verini is a local veterans advocate who writes a weekly column for The Argus Observer. He can be contacted at (541) 889-1978, help@veteranadvocates.org or 180 W. Idaho Ave., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.
