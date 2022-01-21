I’m probably about to receive an email barrage for writing this. Never mind, I’m writing it anyway: I went to see Nickelodeon star JoJo Siwa’s D.R.E.A.M. concert at the ExtraMile Arena in Boise this past Saturday night.
“Now, why in tarnation would a young man such as this go see a kids’ concert?” you may be wondering. Because I was a Nickelodeon kid in the 90s and 00’s, and I have always wanted to see at least one Nickelodeon tour show before I die. Now I can say I have… two decades later.
Siwa’s concert stood out to me for a very strong reason: I wanted to know exactly what influence she intends to have on these kids. I’m happy to say that I see a very good message coming from her.
Yes, I’m aware she’s gay, and she acknowledged the fact briefly during her concert to the crowd’s approval. However, she was quick to segue into what I feel is her most important message: Do what you can to stop bullying.
“If there is, maybe, a kid at your school who is a little different, or a friend in high school who gets bullied … maybe you have a friend who has a daughter or son who doesn’t know who they truly are… The people who I love in my life showed me what unconditional love feels like. That is the most wonderful and most important feeling,” Siwa said to the crowd. “So if you can make someone smile, please do.”
Myself, I was bullied growing up. Quite a bit. Enough that fellow church members at a support group I attended in California one time commended me for sticking it out, telling me that many kids would have attempted suicide over the amount of abuse I suffered. To hear someone 15 years my junior telling their fans to make others in their lives feel loved is so important to me.
And I’m not the only one who feels this kind of message needs to tour the country; My church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has put out a very strong message against bullying on YouTube (https://bit.ly/3ruEwhG). Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf says very plainly in that video, “Stop it.”
I’ll admit, pushing back against bullying is not the only thing I like about Siwa; Her music is very intoxicating. Then again, I do suffer from ear worm, and easily get into music if it’s just catchy enough.
I already had two of her songs on my Apple Music playlist, long before I bought my ticket to see her show; “Kid in a candy store” and “Boomerang.” The first one because everyone needs some encouragement to seek after their own happiness, and “Boomerang” because, to paraphrase the lyrics, I really don’t care what people say … I’m gonna come back like a boomerang.
What I’ve learned from Siwa’s works is that you can’t let people get to you, regardless of what you do with your life. You have the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. That’s a First Amendment thing.
If you stop dwelling on things you may not like about other people, even briefly, you can learn a very strong and important lesson from them that can make your life just that much better. As Jesus Christ put it in Matthew 7:1 (King James Version), “Judge not, that ye be not judged.”
Besides, I felt a brief connection with her during the show; We made eye contact for all of three seconds. So, I think she could sense that I got her message.
You can view Siwa however you feel you must, but this is how I view her. I’ll say no more.
