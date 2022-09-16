Nonprofit seeks volunteers for Lower Owyhee Canyon

Volunteers with Friends of the Owyhee pauses for a photo after cleaning up trash and removing weeds and invasive species from Succor Creek State Park in April of 2016. The group is hosting a cleanup on Saturday, beginning at 8 a.m. at the Lower Owyhee Canyon, below the dam.

VALE — Volunteers who love their public lands are invited to celebrate National Public Lands Day on Saturday with a cleanup day on the Lower Owyhee in Malheur County or at Spring Recreation Site in Huntington.

Friends of the Owyhee will host the cleanup of the Lower Owyhee Canyon below the dam. Interested volunteers should meet at the Watchable Wildlife Area at 8 a.m. To get there from Nyssa: Travel south on OR-201 8 miles (follow signs for Lake Owyhee); turn right onto Owyhee Avenue and travel 4 miles; then turn left onto Owyhee Lake Road. Travel 5 miles and the Watchable Wildlife Area will be on the left.



