Volunteers with Friends of the Owyhee pauses for a photo after cleaning up trash and removing weeds and invasive species from Succor Creek State Park in April of 2016. The group is hosting a cleanup on Saturday, beginning at 8 a.m. at the Lower Owyhee Canyon, below the dam.
VALE — Volunteers who love their public lands are invited to celebrate National Public Lands Day on Saturday with a cleanup day on the Lower Owyhee in Malheur County or at Spring Recreation Site in Huntington.
Friends of the Owyhee will host the cleanup of the Lower Owyhee Canyon below the dam. Interested volunteers should meet at the Watchable Wildlife Area at 8 a.m. To get there from Nyssa: Travel south on OR-201 8 miles (follow signs for Lake Owyhee); turn right onto Owyhee Avenue and travel 4 miles; then turn left onto Owyhee Lake Road. Travel 5 miles and the Watchable Wildlife Area will be on the left.
Boy Scout Troop 522 of Keating, Baker Field Office and the National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center will host the cleanup at Spring Recreation Site on the Snake River. If there are enough volunteers, a group may be dispatched to work at Birch Creek Wayside, a quarter-mile segment of the original Oregon Trail.
Interested volunteers should meet at Spring Recreation Site at 9 a.m. P.T. To get there from Interstate 84: Take Exit 345 to Huntington. Keep left onto Washington St. East, which will become Snake River Road. The Spring Recreation Site is at 28403 Snake River Rd, Huntington.
Both cleanups are expected to take three to four hours and will include trash pickup, weed removal and other similar work. Volunteers should wear appropriate clothing for conditions and closed toe shoes. Hats and sunscreen are recommended. Participants will receive a National Public Lands Day T-shirt and a one-day public lands pass.
National Public Lands Day is the largest single-day volunteer public lands improvement event in the nation. Events involve hundreds of thousands of volunteers nationwide who help clean up and restore public lands and recreation sites.
