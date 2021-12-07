Jingle Balls
Courtesy photo

These wintery popcorn balls will have your whole family in the holiday spirit.

Yield: 12 Cups

Ingredients

12 cups popped popcorn

6 tablespoons butter or margarine

3 cups mini marshmallows

1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract

Assorted colored sugars

Directions

Spray large mixing bowl lightly with cooking spray. Add popcorn.

Spread plastic wrap on cookie sheet; set aside.

In medium saucepan, melt butter and marshmallows; stir until mixture is smooth. Stir in peppermint extract. Pour over popcorn, mixing until well coated. Let cool 2 minutes.

Spray hands with cooking spray and form popcorn mixture into 3-inch balls. Gently press colored sugar onto balls. Let sit on prepared cookie sheet until cool and set.

