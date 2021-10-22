SALEM — “I feel like there are many people around the world that just cannot relate to scholarly commentaries using the jargon of higher education when much of the world, including much of the church world, does not relate to the Bible on that higher scholarly level. There is a need for basic Bible study and theology to be studied on a level that even the ‘wayfaring’ person can understand,” Jim Wick states.
Wick who spent many years pastoring a small church, teaching at Bible College, and serving in the mission field, brings the Bible’s basic teachings to life in “The Gospel for the Wayfaring: A Theology All Can Relate To” (published by WestBow Press) that will motivate others to learn more about God.
As they read this book, readers will consider questions such as “How can we know the hidden truths of the Bible? How much faith should we put in the interpretations of Bible scholars? What were the consequences of Adam and Eve taking a bite of forbidden fruit? How can we regain dominion over God’s creation once again?”
“This book will appeal to those who are hungry for a closer walk with God. They will discover that the Gospel is simple and accessible to anyone who will simply seek it,” Wick says. “When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, he answers, “The gospel message is so important that we need to present it in a manner where people cannot only understand it but cannot misunderstand it at whatever level of age or education the person might be.”
“The Gospel for the Wayfaring: A Theology All Can Relate To” by Jim Wick is available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble or at the WestBow Press Publishing website.
