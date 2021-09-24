The 21st of September is the day we remember the Apostle Matthew. This apostle is the namesake of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church. The gospel of Matthew 9:9-13 tells of Jesus calling Matthew to be his disciple. Matthew was a tax collector and thought of as a sinner as were all those who collected taxes for the empire of Rome. He had made the decision to follow Jesus. His associates were also sinners and other tax collectors who gathered with him and Jesus for a dinner. This was much to the offense of the Pharisees who witnessed this. They were the people of influence and affluence. Leaders of the community of Jews living in that place and time. How could Jesus be a leader of so many be willing to sit and associate with sinners and tax collectors?
There are an ever-increasing number of people who find themselves outside the mainstream of the community they live in. They live in our midst and yet seem to be invisible. Everyone has his or her own story to tell. Each one of us are victims and beneficiaries of the circumstances of our life and the choices we have made. These circumstances and choices can be calamitous.
It was early Sunday morning when the pastor and his wife got to the church to prepare for worship. A bundle was in front of the door. As they approached the door the bundle moved. It was not a bundle at all. It was a young lady asleep. She was invited to come inside but she was too embarrassed to accept. As the service began a couple of members went out of the church in search of her. She was persuaded to come back where she could be welcomed by a meal and others who could attend to her needs. Fortunately, for her and the rest of the congregation she did return where she was a blessing for those she met there. She had felt that she would not be welcome but found that she was. Those that chose to help her did not know her story. Her circumstances and choices were not to be judged by those folks.
The story of this young lady is not an unusual one in our modern society. Indeed, the gap between the very poor and the affluent has become increasingly large. Jesus does not call us to a specific church. Rather, we are called to love and serve. There are too many in our community that live apart and outside.
“Those who are well have no need of a physician, but those who are sick. Go and learn what this means, ‘I desire mercy, not sacrifice.’ For I have come to call not the righteous but sinners” (Matthew 9:12).
Many of the Christian congregations of our day are smaller than they once were. Financially, many are struggling. They are congregations who have been people of affluence and influence in past years. Now, they are a few faithful people who see themselves in a new light. Those who are called to give mercy because they have received it.
