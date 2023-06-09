An Episcopal church in a small village closed its doors because the families of the congregation became older. It had been a thriving community of faith. The children grew up and life took them away from the village. Their parents remained but eventually could no longer support the church and so it was determined to close the ministry and sell the building. The church building was purchased by an evangelical church whose members are Spanish speaking. They completely changed the worship space. They took out the Altar and built a stage. They came to me and asked if I wanted the “desk” which was the altar. A sacred thing for the congregation that had been there. There was a brass plate attached to it in memory of the family that had donated it. It was a sacred object to the congregation that had met there for three generations. It was sacred no more. It had moved from being a symbol of faith to just a “desk.” A symbol that helped define what and who God is.
Perhaps this is the most personal question one could ask of another. I believe it is something every person grapples with in some way. We all in our deep thoughts wonder about God’s things. How was all this creation created? If there is not a creator we call God, then how did all of this world, including myself, come into being? If there is God, then why did all of this come into being?
There is reason to believe mankind has contended with God’s questions always. There is reason to believe all human cultures across the globe have expressed some kind of belief system that incorporated divine presence into daily life.
There have been a multiplicity of answers to God’s questions and those different answers have played a huge role in the desperate conflicts we have had throughout our history. Christians in particular are bathed in the blood of horrific conflict. Each protagonist is sure they know the true nature of God, and committed to the purpose of imposing their understanding on others. The Church of the East and the Church of the West both claimed to be holy catholic and apostolic. The divisions have multiplied over the years. We claim to be Catholic Protestant, Fundamentalists, Evangelists, Latter Day Saints, Episcopalian, Baptist, Lutheran, Presbyterian, and Methodist. These are just the Christians. The world knows many other expressions of God that are not Christian. A host of believers who are all sure their understanding of God is the right and proper understanding of a God. Wars have been fought over the differences in view of what and/or who God is.
However, this is a personal question not a political one. I am now well past 75 years of my life. For most of those years I have been asking the question, “What is god?”, and “Who is God?”
It seems logical for me to assume that you have also been asking those questions. I can’t give you an answer. Most of us have been engaged in conversation with our creator since we were created. It is a conversation that does not need to be spoken, but one that takes place in the recesses of our mind. If we are members of a community of faith those questions get addressed in that context. As human beings and part of the created order, we get to have that conversation with the one that created us no matter which church or faith community we claim. It occurs to me that it is more important to ask the question of what is God and who is God, than to have an answer. God remains a mystery and is essentially unknowable to us. It is better that we Love the Lord, our God, with all our heart, mind and soul, and to love one another as he loves us.
Father Jim Mosier is the retired rector at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Ontario. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.
