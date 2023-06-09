An Episcopal church in a small village closed its doors because the families of the congregation became older. It had been a thriving community of faith. The children grew up and life took them away from the village. Their parents remained but eventually could no longer support the church and so it was determined to close the ministry and sell the building. The church building was purchased by an evangelical church whose members are Spanish speaking. They completely changed the worship space. They took out the Altar and built a stage. They came to me and asked if I wanted the “desk” which was the altar. A sacred thing for the congregation that had been there. There was a brass plate attached to it in memory of the family that had donated it. It was a sacred object to the congregation that had met there for three generations. It was sacred no more. It had moved from being a symbol of faith to just a “desk.” A symbol that helped define what and who God is.

Perhaps this is the most personal question one could ask of another. I believe it is something every person grapples with in some way. We all in our deep thoughts wonder about God’s things. How was all this creation created? If there is not a creator we call God, then how did all of this world, including myself, come into being? If there is God, then why did all of this come into being?



Father Jim Mosier is the retired rector at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Ontario. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.

