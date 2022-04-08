Jim Mosier: We call it Holy Week

The Rev. Wayne Haas, a Lutheran pastor and talented woodworker, made a unique piece of art as a gift for our family. He had been working for the Leinkaemper Funeral Chapel and one of the caskets arrived in a broken condition. It was to be replaced rather than repaired and so he was given the casket to use as he wanted. It was made of oak. The finished piece was part of the casket lid with palm branches attached. A cross emerges from the palm leaves and a butterfly emerges from the cross. All are made of wood.
They are symbols that represent things other than themselves. The casket represents our brokenness.
The palms represent the triumphal entry of Jesus into Jerusalem.
The Cross represents His death at the hands of a broken and troubled humanity. The Butterfly represents the resurrection. From that event we have hope for our own resurrection.
April 2, 2022, was the beginning of Ramadan. It is a full month of prayer and fasting. For the people of Islam, it a holy time that brings them closer to Allah, to the source of all that is, was or ever shall be. I must admit that I am not very knowledgeable about Islam. However, I do believe they are at least as rich in their symbols as Christians and are just as much in need of the redemption offered by their faith system.
April 30 is a big day in the life of Ontario and the Four Rivers Cultural Center.
It is that day that we will receive the Hiroshima Legacy Tree. This tree is a descendant of the Gingko tree that survived the bombing of Hiroshima to bring about the end of the second world war.
Though I was born just after the war, I know it to be the most broken and troubled time of the 20th Century. The planting of this tree in our community is indeed a sign and symbol of Life, Death and Resurrection.
Our differences and boundaries are important for all of us. In fact, these differences make us who we are. We are Christian. We are Islam. We are Anglo. We are Negro. We are Japanese. We are Basque. We are Native American. We are Hispanic. We are so much more than all of these. It is tragic that we allow our differences to be the source of division.
We all have the need for redemption. We all have the need to overcome our brokenness. The conflict between Russian and Ukraine is not new. It appears that the way to create conflict and war is to paint others as dangerous and bad. Putin is calling the Ukrainians “Nazis.” In this way, everyone in Ukraine is objectified and it becomes possible to kill them. For most of us there are many things about the culture of the Russian people and the Ukrainian people that are held in common. It looks like a family in mortal combat with itself.
The way to overcome the conflict is not new either. Can we give up our divisions and celebrate our common ground? This is the hard work of Easter. How do we overcome our brokenness without being further broken? Love is the commandment of God. Love is the essential and only way to overcome our divisions. Humankind has not found a lasting way to use the gift of Love for world peace. It seems incongruous to say such a thing when there is an effort to exterminate a whole culture in Ukraine.
Yet, we enter Holy Week which lives through the madness of the crucifixion and emerges in God’s Love for us. It is a love we do not deserve. It is a love we cannot comprehend. But it is a love we gratefully embrace and seek to give to one another. Are we paying attention? This is how difficult the Easter event really is. This is how wondrous the Easter event can be if we turn the love God gives to us toward one another.
Father Jim Mosier is the retired rector at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Ontario. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.
