Jesus said: “Those who eat my flesh and drink my blood abide in me, and I in them. Just as the living Father sent me, and I live because of the father, so whoever eats me will live because of me. This is the bread that came down from heaven, not like that which you ancestors ate, and they died. But the one who eats this bread will live forever” (John 6: 56-59). He said these things while he was teaching in the synagogue in Capernaum.
It is clear the followers of Jesus had real difficulties with this teaching. It is apparent that Jesus was teaching in metaphor, and many were hearing in specificity. It proves to be a winnowing of those who continued to follow Jesus and those who dropped out. Those who remained would be able to accept the truth of the metaphor bread and body, wine, and blood.
I have been spending time reviewing old pictures. We have hundreds of them. There are pictures that were taken by my grandparents at the turn of the 20th century. There are pictures that reflect two world wars. There are photos that recall the family life of brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles and friends. Many of these photographs we have inherited from family members that passed away years ago. Each photograph captures a moment in time.
There are some photos that I have no idea of who they are or what they are about. It is as if there is no significance to that moment of time at all. It occurs to me that photos have little or no significance we do not know the story behind the picture. At my stage of life, I am feeling the need to make determinations of what needs to be kept and what needs to be disposed of. I am looking at them with the question “what story does this picture tell?” Many of them tell no story at all. They are pictures of transitory interest. We don’t remember why, when or where they were taken. Those are easily disposed of. But there are others that hold an emotional hold and are not easily let go of. It is clear, I need to do some winnowing of my own.
As found in the gospel of Mark, “Love is central to the commandment of Jesus. Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength.” The second is this: “Love your neighbor as yourself. There is no commandment greater than these” (Mark 12:30-31). So I am seeking out those photos that capture a moment of Love. The winnowing process used by Jesus is love.
Vicki and I have been watching a show entitled “New Tricks.” It is a production built around a plot of three old, retired police officers who are called back into service to solve old unsolved crimes. They are socially, physically and emotionally dysfunctional. They are led by a female detective whose law enforcement career has gone off the rails. As the episodes roll by our TV screen we get to know more and more about their personal and professional lives. They become successful in their sleuthing. However, their success is not the major thing that engages us. It is their love for one another and unabashed commitment to each other that makes their story so compelling to keep us watching. The winnowing process of society separated them out of the mainstream of their profession. But the winnowing process of love brought them together and keeps them so.
In the words of the theme song of the show:
“It’s all right. It’s OK. Doesn’t really matter if your old and grey.
It’s all right. It’s OK. Listen to what I say.
It’s all right. Doing fine. Doesn’t really matter if the sun don’t shine.
It’s all right. It’s OK. We are getting to the end of the day.”
Indeed, it is the winnowing process that gets us to the end of our day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.