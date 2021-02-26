It has been since March of 2020 that Vicki and I have changed our pattern of eating out. I guess that’s not unlike almost everyone in our community. We had been blessed in our retirement to be able to go to such places as “The Plaza Inn,” “Matsy’s,” “ Second and Vine”, “Romio’s” and more. In March of last year that all changed. The COVID-19 pandemic caused us to begin eating at home. It changed all of our social activity. In response to this new situation we have been more engaged in cooking.
Meal preparation has taken on a whole new interest for us. We have been experimenting with new ways to prepare food. As we were raising our family, meals were a domestic chore not unlike the laundry, house cleaning and taking care of the yard. Now we are discovering new recipes. We are recovering old recipes. New ways of using seasonings we had never heard of and of ways to use seasonings we had forgotten about.
One of the hardest things of this past year is the loss of life. It is hard to imagine that we have lost 500,000 people in this country during this time. Such a loss as the death of a loved one is always hard. We traditionally have tempered that loss with the seasoning of social gathering in prayer and memory of the one who has been lost. Grief born alone is especially hard to bare. Such grief has hit our family personally as siblings have passed away. Yet we have found new ways to season those losses in new ways. People gathered from throughout the country in memory of the Rev. Wayne Haas. I have been honored to preside at graveside prayer services. I made the cremation urn for my brother’s ashes. My brother’s wife is putting together a memorial service video. I was able to visit with my brother personally as he was taking his final journey to the end of his mortal life. Though these grief experiences are very difficult, I am grateful for the “seasoning” made available by our communications technology.
Our sister in-law sent us a picture of my father that my brother had. It was taken just before he shipped out aboard the USS Hornet during World War II. It was a dangerous time. My father had left behind a wife and daughter. He would see active duty in the Pacific Theatre of war. His ship was caught in a typhoon and badly damaged but was able to make it back to the states for repairs. While the ship was in dry dock the war ended and he shipped out again to be part of operation “Magic Carpet” bringing military personnel back home. A letter written by him to my mother recounts the euphoria of his shipmates at the news that they were going to survive. I am struck by the sense of comradeship and common purpose that “seasoned” those days for him and my mother. There was also a seasoning of lasting bitterness from that season of their lives. It was a bitterness that revisited my mother as she went through the death of my father 54 years later.
God in his infinite Grace has created the seasons of life. We now have entered into Christian Season of Lent. It is a journey during which we have the opportunity to discover new ways that we can become the “seasoning” of creation God has given us that we may have life.
