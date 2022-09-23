I was taught at an early age there is a necessary separation between church and state.
In fact, the first Amendment to our Constitution specifically says we are to make no laws establishing religion. However, our political life and our faith life continually intersects. Maybe the most profound way for that intersection to occur is to be found in the public conversation we are having regarding abortion and a woman’s right to choose how to deal with the issues of life that affect her personally.
For those opposed to the right for abortion the issue revolves around the right for life
and the unequivocal responsibility to protect the life of unborn children. For those on the other side of the argument the issue is also a right to life, that of the woman who is making the decision. Both are strong arguments and yet both fail to account for the varied individual circumstances of life that surround such a decision.
I am a man in my third quarter century of life; (more than 75 years old). You might well
ask: “Why does an old man have the hubris to speak up about this subject?” It is that because this issue and others where our faith and politics intersect we are drawn away from the most significant commandments of our faith. “The Lord Jesus said in Mark 12:30: “And you shall love the Lord your God from your whole heart and from your whole soul and from your whole mind and from our whole strength. The second is like unto it, thou shall love thy neighbor as thyself, on these two hang all the law and the prophets.”
The anger we generate with one another over this controversy gives us all skin in the game. The circumstances of life are unique to each one of us. Some of us make horrible decisions. Some of us are victims of other’s horrible decisions. Some
of us make good decisions though they seem horrible to others. I do not want to be in the position deciding whether a mother or child should live. It is my choice to give everyone the best possible chance of life. That chance of life cannot be legislated. To ban abortion would fall way short of the mark. Likewise, to allow abortion without regard to the life of the child falls way short of the mark. To support the people caught up in these circumstances of life and to love them is the most pro-life action I can imagine.
Father Jim Mosier is the retired rector at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Ontario. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.
