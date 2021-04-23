“Now on the same day two of them were going to a village called Emmaus about seven miles from Jerusalem, and talking with each other about all these things that had happened. While they were talking and discussing, Jesus himself came near and went with them, but their eyes were kept from recognizing him” (Luke 24:13).
It was during the days of my preparations for ordination as a priest that I enrolled in an online class presented by the Church Divinity School of the Pacific. It was entitled:
“Digging up the Damascus Road.” It was a study of the letters of the Apostle Paul. His conversion took place on the road to Damascus. It seems that much of the Bible comes to us in the description of travel. From the Exodus of the Israelites out of Egypt, to the triumphal entry of our Lord into Jerusalem and his journey to the cross. There is the travel to Emmaus and then the road to Damascus. The Story of Scripture unfolds as time and space moves forward. It is the events along the way, captured in the writings of the Bible, that captures for us the great conversation between our creator and creation.
As we engage the narrative of the Easter story we find the disciples hiding out behind locked doors. They are afraid and with good reason. Their leader has been executed and they are at risk, too. Some have said that he was raised from the dead.
Some say that he lives.
Surely that is just the ravings of fear generated by the horrific events of the past few days. The journey continues and Jesus appears in their midst and his words: “Peace be with you” cause fear and doubts. The journey of the lives of the disciples has been over rocky ground and now even the rocky ground gives way beneath their feet. Though they have felt as though they were alone, they now find that they are not alone. The Holy Spirit, the Grace of the God is with them. They are sent out to continue the journey.
There are many of us who have doubts as to whether these accounts are true.
Most of us are not really sure of what this story means. We have our own journey to travel and our individual roads are also over rocky ground. So what does this story mean for you and I? So how am I to respond if Jesus comes up from behind me, taps me on the shoulder and whispers in my ear: “Peace be with you. As God has sent me so I send you.”
Our fears and our doubts are part and parcel of our journey. Illness, injury and death are real events in our lives. Beauty, love and joy are also real events in our lives. We are not intended to face into this journey of life alone. The Easter event is to show us that God does not leave us to be alone. He becomes known to us in the breaking of the bread. He is tapping us on the shoulder, whispering in our ear: “Peace be with you, as the Father has sent me, I send you.” We are like Simon and his friend on our own road to Emmaus.
As author and pastor Mark Buchanan wrote, “I don’t have any more wisdom in or courage for this journey than you do. Maybe less. But if you could use a traveling companion, I would come along. I would be only like one of those two men on the road to Emmaus, mostly confused myself, with a slow heart that burned within. Maybe together we would be able to discern Christ on the road beside us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.