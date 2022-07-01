It seems that we are in the beginnings of tough economic times. The price of gasoline has reached new highs. Food is more expensive. Housing is hard to find and hard to afford. Vicki and I just returned from a trip to Pendleton, and I was amazed to notice the number of recreational vehicles on the road. The cost of gasoline is not keeping people away from their vacation plans.
I understand that interest rates will be going up as an attempt to curb inflation. It all makes one wonder how to plan for the future. The education of a growing family, retirement, day to day cost of living are all part of the financial struggle.
Some years ago, I was tasked with the job of determining how to invest a sizable gift for the future of Juvenile Court Resource Inc., a private nonprofit organization. A financial advisor introduced me to the “Rule of 72.” According to this rule you divide the rate of interest of your investment into 72 and thereby determine the length of time it would take to double the investment. Financial health is determined by the amount of money you have and how much it earns over time.
The struggle is all in the risk we are willing to take with our available resources. The Gospel of Matthew tells the parable of the talents. A man is taking a trip and asks his slaves to take care of his money. Three slaves are given a portion of his funds as his ability allows. The first slave has the most, the second has less and the third slave has the least. The first two slaves invest the money and deliver a profit for their master. The third slave buries the money to protect it. The slaves who made a profit are rewarded. The slave that protected the money was punished. (Matthew 25:14-30)
We are to read this parable with a different lens than the one we look through as we struggle with today’s costs for living. The “talents” from God are far more than the money we earn. In fact, they are not earned at all. They are gifts. Actually, even the money we “earn” is one of the many gifts.
The financial advisor I consulted emphasized that whatever I did with the gift would take time. But I was also advised that whatever plan was made it is not about money. It was about what the funds can do. Those funds have trained staff, treated drug and alcohol dependence, saved children from abuse and neglect, fostered interagency partnerships and much more.
God does not compensate us for what we do. We are a part of God’s investment in creation. We are not all invested in the same way. In fact, it is the diversity of that investment that is the fabric of creation. We are gifted with the ability to discover the “Rule of 72.” We are gifted in size, strength, intelligence and in many other ways.
As I struggle with the increase of the costs of living, I must remind myself I am the investment of my God in this creation. The possessions I claim for my own are really only a temporary custody arrangement. It is my task to figure out how to best utilize that part of creation God has given me custody. “May we love one another as Christ loved us and gave himself as an offering to God.”
