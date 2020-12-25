In the midst of darkness:
Our political season has been the darkest I can recall. Though I understand that our history is not devoid of these kinds of social struggles.
We have been struggling a with a worldwide pandemic. This event has been very difficult for many and a major inconvenience for most of us. We continually hear of people who are anxious for the year 2020 to be over with the expectation that 2021 will be better. For those of us who have suffered loss during these days there is a larger measure of darkness to be endured.
A light shown in the darkness:
We are emerging on the other side of the election. Granted, there is still plenty of contention to go around. However, we now have a new opportunity to go forward into newness of life.
We have vaccines developed and they are being distributed. There is hope in the promise of recovery from this viral infection and prevention of its proliferation. In the past 10 months we have learned new coping skills. Education can be engaged through the internet. It is possible to do productive work at home. Though my twin brother died just as we entered into the preparations for Christmas. The COVID-19 virus kept me from personally visiting him at his home in California. Still, I spoke to him daily as he took his final journey toward the end of his earthly pilgrimage. The capacity for audio / video communication by way of the internet made it possible.
As I construct the container for his cremated remains, I can see that I can find new life in the midst of my grief. There is a promise of newness of life.
The light of Christmas:
For the first time in 800 years the convergence of the planets of Jupiter and Saturn is happening on the 21st day of December this year. That happens to be the winter solstice. It is being called the “Christmas Star.” There are signs that the light of Christ is still breaking into God’s creation
Grace, our granddaughter, helped us put up the Christmas tree. It is decorated with all the objects of past Christmas trees. These were found in a box that had been stored away in our basement. These ornaments were made by our daughters and grandchildren over the years they were in school. One of the ornaments has a picture of Grace’s mother attached. It dates to 1987. Bubble lights which we purchased 12 years ago to replace the bubble lights which we inherited from our parents were found tucked away. The heat of the light causes the fluid in them to bubble. To Grace, these are treasures of Christmas bringing light of past celebrations into the Christmas of today. Vicki and I watch Grace and see the light of Christmas past, present and future. It is the light of Christ breaking into our darkness. I give thanks to God for our children and grandchildren. They are the purest symbol of the light of Christ breaking into the darkness we experience in our lives.
I bid you and all you know to look toward the blessed light of the Christ Child.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.