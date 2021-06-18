Luke 10:31-33 … “Now by chance a priest was going down that road; and when he saw him, he passed by on the other side. So likewise a Levite, when he came by the place and saw him, passed by on the other side. But a Samaritan while traveling came near him; and when he saw him was moved with pity.”
I was all set to write something that would be about fatherhood. After all, it is Father’s Day on Sunday. But then I realized I was blowing right past another holiday of real significance to the people of this country. That is “Juneteenth.” It is a holiday that I had not heard much about until a couple of years ago. June 19 is the day that we celebrate the freedom of the black people of the United States. These families of our black brothers and sisters were not “invited” to come among us. These families came among us as captives. It is through the experience of Juneteenth I am continuing to learn and better understand the gifts of diversity. I had no role in the capture and enslavement of anyone. Nonetheless, I am a slave to those events. I have had privileges afforded me because I am white just as others have had them denied because they are counted as black. I am blessed by the diversity brought to my world by the families of those black captives.
There are others who are separated and enslaved in other ways because they are different. The Native Americans of the Columbia River Basin and other native cultures come to mind. We have just celebrated the gifts of the men of the 442nd Regimental Combat. These are men of Japanese descent. Their families were held in internment camps while they faced combat in the Second World War. These people were held apart. Now the Japanese community and their descendants are at the very heart and soul of Malheur County. There are many in our society who continue to hold people apart because of differences of culture, race, religion, sexuality, physical disability and many more. And yet, with each difference comes special gifts
The parable of the Good Samaritan is an example of such a gift. The Samaritan was outside the social acceptance of the priest and the Levite. They could not find it in their heart to cross the road to help the man. Yet it was this foreigner that came to the aid of this man accosted, robbed and beaten and left at the side of the road. We are created with differences, and it is in the midst of those differences we begin to find our humanity.
The Book of Acts 2:1-13 tells of the gifts of the Spirit given to the Apostles. One of those gifts was the gift of “tongues.” That is the gift of the ability to speak and understand different languages they had not known before. I suggest that it is important to note especially that the gifts were not to make everyone the same. Rather these gifts were for us to not let our differences be barriers. To the extent that we let our differences be barriers that hold us apart from one another we too are slaves. We are slaves to anger, prejudice and fear.
For many of us “White” folks Juneteenth is someone else’s holiday. As a father, I find Father’s Day to be more fun. I have been able to think of “Juneteenth” to be a holiday for the Black People. While I do not want to diminish the importance of this day for people who are of the Black Culture, I want to claim it as important to me too. This emancipation, freedom, thing is a work in progress. Juneteenth is a day of hope that we all may be free someday.
There is a huge diversity of race, creed and culture in our country. The mixture of this diversity is difficult for many to accommodate. Juneteenth is a landmark of hope for freedom. I thank God the black and folks of color have this landmark to hold on to. Clearly there is much yet to be done. The hope of Juneteenth is that we will be able to embrace our differences and make them an instrument to bind us together in the mutual Love our God bids us to.
