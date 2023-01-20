It was a handwritten letter dated January 7, 2023. Directed to the “Mosier family” it carried a message of hope to be found in the Bible. The author identified herself as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. It was clear that this person is not acquainted with the Mosier family. I did some research regarding the belief system of the Jehovah Witness church and found that their views differ from my own in significant ways. My first reaction was to dismiss this letter as little more than the other unsolicited advertising that automatically goes in the trash. But that would be too hasty and so my further research got under way.

I recalled my senior year in high school when I was being installed as an officer in a Masonic youth organization called “DeMolay”. The girl I was dating was a foreign exchange student from Argentina and a member of the Roman Catholic Church. My invitation to her to attend and participate in the installation ceremony caused her great discomfort. The priest of the parish she was attending advised her that could not be allowed. She had to tell me that she would not be participating even though she knew that it was an important event for me.



Father Jim Mosier is the retired rector at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Ontario. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.

