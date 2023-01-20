It was a handwritten letter dated January 7, 2023. Directed to the “Mosier family” it carried a message of hope to be found in the Bible. The author identified herself as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. It was clear that this person is not acquainted with the Mosier family. I did some research regarding the belief system of the Jehovah Witness church and found that their views differ from my own in significant ways. My first reaction was to dismiss this letter as little more than the other unsolicited advertising that automatically goes in the trash. But that would be too hasty and so my further research got under way.
I recalled my senior year in high school when I was being installed as an officer in a Masonic youth organization called “DeMolay”. The girl I was dating was a foreign exchange student from Argentina and a member of the Roman Catholic Church. My invitation to her to attend and participate in the installation ceremony caused her great discomfort. The priest of the parish she was attending advised her that could not be allowed. She had to tell me that she would not be participating even though she knew that it was an important event for me.
A close friend had a successful career in education. After his retirement, the people of the Episcopal congregation he was attending asked if he would be willing to accept the call and subsequent training to become their parish priest. He served in that capacity for a number of years. Unfortunately, his wife died leaving him alone. He would eventually remarry. His new wife belonged to a different church. He was informed by the elders he could not continue as an Episcopalian and attend their church with his new wife. He chose to attend worship with his wife leaving the Episcopal church behind even though the choice was painful.
The history of faith-based organizations of all sizes and types is fraught with differences of opinion as to what to believe. Those differences of opinion are the cause of struggle between us. I want to suggest to you that our differences are more important than our common understanding. It is through our differences that we discover newness of life. The Bible records a part of the journey we are on together to come to some understanding of our creation and preservation. The spiritual journey told in scripture is not an easy one. All of us have our own spiritual journey. I am following with some interest the difficult conversations taking place within the United Methodist Church. From those struggles are coming new understanding of what it means to be a “Christian” body of faith.
January 18, 2023 begins a week of prayer for Christian unity in the Episcopal Church. The Episcopal church has had its share of difficult conversations over differences of opinion. One of the gifts of those struggles is to know in new ways what it takes to Love the Lord our God with all our heart, all our soul and all our mind, and to Love our Neighbor as Ourselves. It is important that we are able to see God’s creation with differing eyes and so learn and grow. But we must be absolutely committed to love one another if we are to learn and grow. Christian unity does not require that we agree. Christian unity requires that we love.
A prayer to commemorate the Apostle Peter:
Almighty Father, who inspired Simon Peter, first among the apostles, to confess Jesus as Messiah and Son of the living God: Keep your Church steadfast upon the rock of this faith, so that in unity and peace we may proclaim the one truth and follow the one Lord, our Savior Jesus Christ; who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, now and forever. Amen.
Father Jim Mosier is the retired rector at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Ontario. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.
