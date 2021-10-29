As a clergy person of the Episcopal church I am pretty imbedded in the Anglican culture. So the celebration of the festival that comes from the Latin American culture known as ‘The Day of the Dead” or “Día de los Muertos” was new to me. Frankly, I did not give it much thought until Vicki and I went to Mexico the last week of October and the first week of November. We were in Mazatlán and there were little altars everywhere. It looks like the Halloween I am used to. But our new friends in Mexico assured us that this is not Halloween. It is a time to remember family and friends who have passed away. It is to remember them in a way that they are celebrated with a special fiesta. Our Halloween origins date back almost two thousand years to a Celtic pagan festival known as Samhain. It was a time for communities to come together at the end of the harvest season. It was seen as a time when the veil between this world and the next was the thinnest and so the dead were also honored. I am struck by the fact that the cultural heritage of Latin America and Anglican America have this common view at this time of year. The roots of Halloween predate Christianity. The roots of Día de los Muertos also predate Christianity. Both cultures existed a world apart. We Christians have hijacked the culture of both worlds and we now celebrate them as “All Saint’s Day” and “All Soul’s Day”.
The cultural diversity in Malheur County is one the gifts of life that brought me here. We have Latino American, Japanese American, Basque American, and Anglo American. We also have a culture that I call “the old west culture”. Each has its own community festival events and all are invited to participate. We have even institutionalized that fact with the Four Rivers Cultural Center where we celebrate our community diversity.
There is an issue in the news of late that is troubling many. It is called: “critical race theory”. As I understand it, there is concern that we Anglo Saxon White people are struggling with guilt for the social transgressions of our forefathers. This is a very important and difficult conversation. Truly, we have been less than aware and sensitive as to how the people with differences have been and continue to be treated. I think we in Malheur County have something important to add to that conversation. Can we have that conversation without pointing a crooked finger of hate and anger at each other?
It is those differences that are the source of diversity that make up the beautiful tapestry of life we enjoy together. The real issue is not our differences but how we treat each other. If I take umbrage because of your culture, political or religious affiliation or even the color of your skin, I am the source of discontent. It is not so much about those that are different from me as my own perception of those differences. We take exultant joy in the diversity to be found in the birds of the air and in the fish of our lakes, streams and sea. Each bird and each fish is different. We can thank the one who created us in the great variety of our differences. It is my prayer that we all participate in the joy of the diversity of creation.
“Create in me a clean heart, O God and renew a right spirit within me” — (Psalm 51 vs11).
