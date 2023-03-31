The last time you all heard from me through the Argus Observer we were about to enter the season of Lent. Mardi Gras was upon us and the Anglicans were eating pancakes for Shrove Tuesday. We began the season with ashes on our forehead as a sign and symbol of our mortality.
Now we are emerging from that season. We will soon be celebrating the Easter event. However, there is much to go through before we get there. There is the triumphal entry into Jerusalem and then the events that lead to the crucifixion.
Though the weather has still been cold and the blustering, spring is making its presence known. The bulbs of crocus and daffodils have reached through their winter beds in anticipation of the lengthening light of warmer spring days.
As we prepare for the celebration of the Resurrection of Jesus and the arrival of the Easter Bunny and other symbols we use to signify this annual holiday, I want to carry you past that event to a reflection on Thomas. You remember Thomas? The apostle who doubted. He missed actually seeing the risen Lord.
I imagine that he must have been thoroughly traumatized by the trial and execution of Jesus. He was hiding out like all of the disciples must have been. It is from him we get the saying: “doubting Thomas”.
I am convinced Thomas got a bad rap.
In the 11th chapter of John, Jesus is going to raise his friend Lazarus from the dead. His disciples try to talk him out of it because the pharisees are trying to arrest him. It’s a dangerous trip. But Jesus persists.
Thomas says to the rest: “Let us go also, that we may die with him”.
Does that sound like a doubter?
In the upper room when he passed the bread and wine and spoke of his body and blood given for us he was puzzled. Having questions is not the same as doubting. I have celebrated this meal many times with many people as an ordained priest and still I too am puzzled. I do
not fully understand. Do you?
We are all trained to be skeptics. There are so many liars. My own father was the County Sheriff when I was growing up.
He trained me to not believe anything of what I heard and only half of what I saw. In the days of the resurrection Palestine was full of fakers and magicians.
The seasons come and go. The years of our life flow from childhood to adulthood and into old age. The journey is not ended even by our death. When it comes to our faith and doubts, our questions are more important than our answers. I have come to realize that all of our statements of faith, even our scriptures, are dependent upon the questions of and about our God.
Our faith is a deeply held personal journey. Your journey is unique unto you. Your faith, doubts and questions are your conversation with God.
It seems to me that if we have no questions or doubts, we are in danger of quitting the journey altogether.
Let us all cherish our faith questions and doubts. It is a dangerous thing to give up on a conversation with God.
Father Jim Mosier is the retired rector at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Ontario. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.