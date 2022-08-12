Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

In my early days of working for the juvenile court my work was divided between child protection services and juvenile delinquency. It was common to be called out at any time of the day or night to assist in the custody decisions being made by law enforcement. A child could be in custody because of a need for protection or because of his or her behavior. The decision for custody was always temporary. It had to be backed up with an order of the court and there would have to be a sworn statement called an affidavit explaining why that custody was necessary. A temporary custody decision was always a serious matter.

Those days were 50 years ago. Yet I still play many of those situations in my mind. It is



Father Jim Mosier is the retired rector at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Ontario. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.

Tags

Load comments