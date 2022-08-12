In my early days of working for the juvenile court my work was divided between child protection services and juvenile delinquency. It was common to be called out at any time of the day or night to assist in the custody decisions being made by law enforcement. A child could be in custody because of a need for protection or because of his or her behavior. The decision for custody was always temporary. It had to be backed up with an order of the court and there would have to be a sworn statement called an affidavit explaining why that custody was necessary. A temporary custody decision was always a serious matter.
Those days were 50 years ago. Yet I still play many of those situations in my mind. It is
my continuing prayer that those decisions truly were in the best interest of the children
involved. I am also grateful to God for the system of review that was required and for the fact that those decisions were always “temporary.”
In the press of life, from day to day, we forget the temporary nature of all that is our life.
It takes the passage of years to develop an understanding that all is temporary. In the Gospel of Luke 12:13 we read of a request of Jesus to tell a man to divide the family inheritance with his brother. Jesus will not do so citing the temporary nature of the treasures of the world. Indeed, some of the most difficult pastoral issues I have had to deal with during my years in ministry have been the conflict generated over family inheritance following the death of a loved one.
Though our economic system is built around profitability, it is clear that we need to be
reminded that our wealth is temporary. If we believe and adhere to the teachings of Jesus we understand the best use of our worldly treasure is to have the wisdom necessary to benefit others in the best way possible. Our hold on this world is a temporary custody arrangement.
The only permanency we have is the love relationship we have with each other.
In looking through some old letters written between my Father and my Mother, I came
across a letter written by my Dad at the end of World War Two. I quote: “Oh honey! God! I have goosebumps all over. War is over — Honey, its too good to be true — God I feel like bawling — Now I can come home – HOME…do you believe it? Oh, I hope they don’t make me wait too long …”
Yes, even the war had gripped us in temporary custody. He was aboard the USS
Hornet. An aircraft carrier that was in San Francisco for repairs. He was sure that he was headed for the invasion of Japan. Now there was a newness of life. A new temporary custody that would see he and my mom raise a family, buy a farm. He would be elected the sheriff of Wasco County. His temporary custody arrangement would come to a close with his death in October of 1997.
The temporary hold we have on this life has been presented to us again as we have
suffered the loss of loved ones to Covid 19. We all have family and friends whose temporary custody of life have come to a close for many reasons and under many circumstances.
However, we are assured it is our Father’s good pleasure to give us the Kingdom. (Luke 12: 32)
We are advised to make purses for ourselves that do not wear out. There is an unfailing
treasure in heaven where no thief comes and no moth destroys. The love of God is not a matter of temporary custody. So now we seek to make the custody of what we have temporarily to seek and serve others. We seek for one another that Love which is to be ours and theirs forever. There is nothing temporary about that.
Father Jim Mosier is the retired rector at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Ontario. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.
