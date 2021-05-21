There are many expressions of Christianity. Whenever I write one of these articles I am doing so from a particular perspective. I have been a clergyperson of the Protestant Episcopal Church of the United States of America since 1985. Over the years I have become increasingly aware of the fact that my perspective on Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior is not universally held. In fact, there are some who are so different in their perspective that they are very opposed to my point of view and the point of view held by the Episcopal Church, in general. Indeed, there are Episcopalians who are equally opposed to other expressions of Christianity. I propose that we look at our differences in light of the celebration of Pentecost.
Pentecost is 50 days after Easter Sunday. According to Scripture, the resurrected Jesus has ascended to heaven so that the “advocate” can come and empower the Apostolic church with the gifts of the Holy Spirit. Perhaps the most notable of these gifts was the ability to speak in many different languages. These are languages of people they did not know. It would seem to be the languages of all the known world at that time.
For me, this is significant because of a recognition of the gifts to be shared with everyone. All of humanity in its diversity are to share in the gifts of the Holy Spirit. It is our privilege to love others in all this diversity that the gifts of the Holy Spirit be made available to everyone.
This has been interpreted to mean that the people of the Christian Faith are to convert the world to Christianity. So which brand of Christianity should we aspire to promote? Christians hold in common the scripture known as the “Old Testament” and the “New Testament.” But we do not universally accept all of the same books of these Scriptures. For those scriptures we all accept, we do not all agree on what they mean and how we are to incorporate that meaning into our lives.
Our differences are important to us. There are so many differences. Race, creed, wealth, and gender are just a few of the things that mark our differences. Political parties are focused on our differences. Islam, Jew, Hindi, Buddhist and Christian are but a very few of our religious differences. Our differences define us. They mark our boundaries. They are important and need to be respected. The human family is only complete when we have the diversity present in our differences. These are gifts of life that we should celebrate.
The commandment of Jesus is that we Love one another as he has loved us. In Acts 10 we are told that the circumcised Jews were astounded that the Gentiles in their midst were speaking in tongues.
Jesus said to his disciples, “As the Father has loved me, so I have loved you; abide in my love. If you keep my commandments, you will abide in my love, just as I have kept my Father’s commandments and abide in his love. I have said these things to you so that my joy may be in you, and that your joy may be complete” (John 15:9-17).
Our differences need not be the source of separation. When we abide in love for one another, our differences become the source of strength, abundance of life and joy.
