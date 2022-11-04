Halloween is the eve of All Saints Day. It is also the harbinger of “dia de los Muertos” also known as the Day of the Dead which was Wednesday of this week. These days are much more than jack-o-lanterns, pumpkins, costumes, and trick or treat, (trunk or treat). It is a special holiday that cuts across cultures and into an essential part of the human experience.
The mystery of life, death and what happens to our spirit after the death is not experienced only by, we who call ourselves “Christians”. It is a mystery for us all. This is the mystery that brings us to God. For us Christians, without this mystery there could be no resurrection. Life, death, and resurrection are the elements of our conversation with our creator. Jesus, who we call the Son of God, lived, died, and rose to new life among us.
It is Halloween evening as I write my reflection to you readers of the Argus Observer. The community is alive with children in fantastic costumes. Coming to our door have been Spiderman, Ariel, Dracula, a broken doll, a scary clown, the Grim Reaper, and two minions. All are kids having a good time celebrating for all of us the vitality of a beautiful fall season full of life. The brilliant colors of fall are soon to give way to the stark contrast of the bitter cold of winter.
November first is “All Saints Day”. It is a day of remembering those who have gone before us. Traditionally, the notable leaders of the church. Also, to be included in this remembrance are the people we have known who have gone before us in our everyday lives. As we get older the list of the names of these people grows longer. Some have been gone so long we may have trouble recalling their names. But on this day, I recall with thanksgiving for them and how they touched my life.
Wednesday November second was “dia de los Muertos”. Also known as “the Day of the Dead”. I was fortunate to experience this celebration in Mexico some years ago. I first thought it rather macabre with all the skeletons and such. I was wrong. Families were gathering at the sight of the family grave and sharing a meal in memory of those who have passed from this life to what is to be the next life. It was explained to me this tradition has its roots in the traditions of the indigenous people of Mexico. Most importantly, it proved to be a celebration of life and it brings families and communities together.
Luke 20:37&38….. “And the fact the dead are raised, Moses himself showed in the story about the bush, where he speaks of the Lord as the God of Abraham, the God of Jacob, and the God of Isaac. Now he is not God of the dead but of the living; for him all of them are alive.”
Father Jim Mosier is the retired rector at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Ontario. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.
