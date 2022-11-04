Halloween is the eve of All Saints Day. It is also the harbinger of “dia de los Muertos” also known as the Day of the Dead which was Wednesday of this week. These days are much more than jack-o-lanterns, pumpkins, costumes, and trick or treat, (trunk or treat). It is a special holiday that cuts across cultures and into an essential part of the human experience.

The mystery of life, death and what happens to our spirit after the death is not experienced only by, we who call ourselves “Christians”. It is a mystery for us all. This is the mystery that brings us to God. For us Christians, without this mystery there could be no resurrection. Life, death, and resurrection are the elements of our conversation with our creator. Jesus, who we call the Son of God, lived, died, and rose to new life among us.



Father Jim Mosier is the retired rector at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Ontario. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.

Tags

Load comments