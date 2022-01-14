Well, the ghost of Christmas past is upon us. It is always a letdown when the Christmas decorations have been stored away and the wrapping from packages have gone out in the trash. The last of the Christmas turkey was consumed as turkey-noodle soup. Jan. 6 was the day of Epiphany and we entered into a new season of the Christian year. We move from the celebration of the birth of Jesus to the discovery of who Jesus is.
Epiphany is defined as a sudden realization of a previously hidden truth. The scripture stories of the gifts of the Magi, the baptism of Jesus and the wedding at Cana are told during this season. We discover the Love of God. It is a discovery that takes the whole life of Jesus. It is a process that keeps us asking the question: “who do you say Jesus is?” We ask it of ourselves and we ask each other. Would God really become one of us? It is a seeking we will carry with us all our lives. In our seeking we must remember we are to “Love the Lord your God with all your heart, and all your soul, and all your strength, and all your mind; and your neighbor as yourself” (Luke 10:27).
We Christians have a terrible history in following this commandment. The filioque controversy of the early church split the church of the west from the church of the east. Without getting into a theological discussion, I will simply state that it is a question as to the nature of the relationship of God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit. A mystery that no one can possibly know. Yet, it created such strife that the church remains split to this day. Of course, there are other divisions. It is my opinion that these divisions are more politically motivated than theological.
My “Epiphany” moment is to be found in the realization of the mystery to be found in our need to seek a conversation with God. Jesus is our instrument for that conversation. There have been many differences as we seek the meaning of the Jesus event. As a result there are many divisions. These divisions are because we fail to love in spite of our differences. The common ground is not to be found in the answers to our questions but in the asking of the questions. We will come up with different answers but we share the questions.
The news is full of our divisions. Divisions between countries. Divisions between political parties. We even have a division between eastern Oregon and western Oregon. There are divisions here in Ontario that are based on race, ethnicity, wealth and education.
Divisions and differences are not the same thing. I thank God for our differences. Our life is enriched by differing views. By accommodating the needs of those that are different from us we learn new ways of doing things. Through our differences we gain newness of life.
I have recently participated in a discussion with our County Commissioners regarding a proposed change to the borders of the state of Oregon. The proposal being discussed would make large parts of the geography of eastern Oregon part of Idaho. This conversation has the potential to be a source of division. Positions for and against will be strongly held. The issue, like many, need not divide us. However, it will divide us if we do not keep in our hearts and minds the commandment to Love the Lord our God with all our hearts, and all souls, and all our strength and all our minds. We must also Love our Neighbors as ourselves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.