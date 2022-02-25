“Jesus took with him Peter and John and James and went up on the mountain to pray. And while he was praying, the appearance of his face changed, and his clothes became dazzling white” (Luke 9:28-36).
When you are live in the region of Oregon known as the Columbia River Gorge, you get to engage a unique part of God’s creation. Of course, all of God’s creation is unique and special. Each part has its own story to tell. We who make the southeast corner of Eastern Oregon our home also have an opportunity to engage the story of this place. My youth was spent in the rural area south of The Dalles, Oregon. My parents had purchased a farm whose principal crop was cherries, and the secondary crop was Alfalfa. It was a dry land farm. That is to say that we raised our crops without the benefit of irrigation. The orchard had to be cleared of weeds and my brother and I spent many hours with a hoe clearing out the weeds around young cherry trees so they would have enough moisture to survive. The alfalfa was used to provide feed for the Hereford cows we also were raising.
When we were not in school, there were chores assigned to us. My brother, Bill, and I were feeling a little “put-upon.” Our chores were to feed the cows and the chickens and then hoe trees in the orchard. But Dad cut us a deal: If we would get our chores done before breakfast and work in the orchard or the garden in morning, we could go fishing in the afternoon. Three Mile Creek ran right through our property. For Bill and I, going to the creek was a transport to a whole other wonderous world. I have no doubt that it was the place that held my first religious experience. It was at that creek that I had my first conversation with God.
Though my folks saw to it that I went to church, that is not the place where I began my lifelong conversation with God. It was a very hot summer day, and we were glad that our work ended with our afternoon spent in the relative cool of Three Mile Creek. We waded into the creek and laid down in the creek bottom letting cool water run over us. As we laid in silence we became one with the sounds of the water tumbling, the birds chirping and the squirrels scolding us for intruding. We were silent enough to hear the cacophony that was to become foundational to my personal conversation with God.
Do you suppose this was the reason Jesus took Peter, John, and James up on the mountain? A place apart where the conversation can be heard? In a few days we will celebrate Shrove Tuesday with a pancake supper to get us ready for a Holy Lent. Many of us know this time as Mardi Gras. We mark the beginning of Lent with ashes the following day, Ash Wednesday. This religious season is a time of contemplation. A time to set aside the noise, busyness and discomforts of the day to day and to listen for the voice of God. I believe that our God is in constant conversation with us and all of creation. Are we willing to be still enough to listen and engage that conversation with God? Beginning March 2, we have 40 days until Easter Sunday. Though the world is a busy and noisy place, if quieten our hearts and listen for it, there is a cacophony of love from the one who is I AM.
