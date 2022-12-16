{p class=”p1”}It happens right after Thanksgiving in every community across our country. The Christmas decorations come out. Special lights in homes and Christmas trees. Festive community events include parades and banquets.{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/span}
{p class=”p1”}There are yard signs that proclaim, “Keep Christ in Christmas.” Retail trade depends heavily on the tradition of celebrating this Christian holiday. It is easy to assume that the United States of America is a Christian country.
{p class=”p1”}You would think that as an ordained Christian clergy person, I would support this view. The first Amendment to the constitution of the United States of America states, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof….”, among other provisions related to freedom of speech, press, assembly, and the redress of grievances.{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/span}
{p class=”p1”}This clearly prohibits a national religion. This causes me to breathe a sigh of relief.
{p class=”p1”}We are rooted in the advantages of our diversity. As an Episcopalian, my belief system is deeply invested in specific theological ideas that would be unacceptable to some other Christian denominations.{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/span}
{p class=”p1”}As Christians, we hold theological ideas that are seen to be in variance with Islam. The Abrahamic religions (Jews, Islam and Christian) have theological ideas and ideals that differ from Buddhism and Hinduism.{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/span}
{p class=”p1”}The fact is, God is and remains a mystery to humankind. That mystery allows for the diversity to be found in humanity. That diversity of humanity is fundamental to the creative capacities of humankind. You may have very specific views of God.
{p class=”p1”}As I engage my personal journey of faith as a Christian, Anglican, Episcopalian, I offer to the world my life and thoughts that are unique to me. You do the same in whatever capacity your God created you.{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/span}
{p class=”p1”}If my country were to tell me that I am to be a Christian, the question soon comes; “What kind of Christian am I to be?” Our history is littered with the carnage wrought by that conflict.
{p class=”p1”}Christmas is a holiday of the Christian church that has expanded to become a national holiday. There are folks who I count as friends who do not claim membership in any church. Yet they celebrate Christmas wholeheartedly. Christmas reaches across the divisions created by differences.
{p class=”p1”}I love and enjoy the Christmas event. I count myself fortunate to be living in a country where Christianity is the dominant faith. Also, I am fortunate to be living in a county that allows those who are of a different culture to engage their celebrations of faith as well.
{p class=”p1”}Our secular country also has a holiday we call “Thanksgiving”. Many, if not most of the church congregations in this country take the opportunity to thank God for the gifts of creation. The Church has embraced a secular holiday. In this we have another opportunity embrace our different expressions of faith within our common national bond.
{p class=”p1”}In Christmas, we have a Church holiday that has become a national event and in Thanksgiving, we have a national holiday that has become a church event. Both events that bridge our differences.{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/span}
{p class=”p1”}In this time of gift giving the best gift we have given ourselves is the gift of inclusiveness.
Father Jim Mosier is the retired rector at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Ontario. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.
