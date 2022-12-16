{p class=”p1”}It happens right after Thanksgiving in every community across our country. The Christmas decorations come out. Special lights in homes and Christmas trees. Festive community events include parades and banquets.{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/span}

{p class=”p1”}There are yard signs that proclaim, “Keep Christ in Christmas.” Retail trade depends heavily on the tradition of celebrating this Christian holiday. It is easy to assume that the United States of America is a Christian country.



Father Jim Mosier is the retired rector at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Ontario. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.

