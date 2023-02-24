As I begin to engage this reflection, I am aware that the last Sunday of the Epiphany season was Feb. 19. Epiphany is that Christian season that follows Christmas. Christmas came and went. It just whizzed by, and it was all great fun and busy and Epiphany came and … where did it all go?
Now it is all coming to an end.
This Tuesday was Shrove Tuesday with a Pancake Supper and Mardi Gras celebrations. We have one more big party. The next day was Ash Wednesday and so the season of Lent begins. It is a solemn time for many churches. Crosses are veiled. Church hangings are removed. The liturgical color is changed to purple to call repentance to mind. For the next 40 days we are asked to be engaged in introspection. It is a time to reflect on what is working in our lives and what is not. What changes do we need to make?
I notice the weather is beginning to moderate from the harshness of Winter. Vicki and I are discussing what to plant in the garden this year. There is a lot of clean-up of the yard to be done. Things that we put off in the fall. I am reminded that it is time to change the furnace filter again. I have failed to clean my woodshop from my winter projects. Even though I have an air filter, there is sawdust everywhere. I will have to turn on the air filter, open the doors and windows, and use an air compressor to blow out all the nooks and crannies. Oh yeah, I still have our income tax filing to get prepared.
These are the things that immediately come to mind. But there is more.
There are those things I said I would do but have not done. The list of these things grows every larger as I ponder. There are so many things I have done that I should not have done. There are so many things that I have not done that I should have done. It seems that we are caught in an “in-between” time. These times are important to us as we get to slow down and /or stop and make the changes in our lives that make sense of our past and accommodate the realities of today that we may make the most of tomorrow.
It seems to me that repentance calls us to leave the past behind. It is a call to investigate the now and see where it leads into tomorrow. This does not mean we are to forget the past because the past has built the now. Yet repentance means for us to not be stuck there. There are things that get in the way of making the changes that we need to make. Pride is one of those things. Pride is based on what we perceive of ourselves. Our achievements, our wealth, our youth, our age, and experience. Pride is what makes me better than you. It is a mighty force working against repentance. The backside of pride is impotence. That feeling that I do not measure up and so am not worthy. So, I fail to reach into my potentiality. It is a fine excuse to use for avoiding the effort to change. Yet, we are all called to repent. To exchange the life that does not work for the life that does.
I propose the reason for the story in the book of Matthew of Jesus taking Peter, John and James up on the mountain (Matthew 17:1-9) was to get a quiet time apart from a gathered crowd. The meaning of repentance is to take new direction. The Gospel for Sunday the 19th of February was meant to bring us up on the mountain, as well. We would do well to take a time apart and to consider the past, the present and the future. The new direction chosen by Jesus, and his followers was not an easy one. The new direction was not even fully understood at the time. This new direction comes in conversation with the very source of Life and Love. We cannot stay in a place that is separate from the cacophony of war, disease, crime and physical disaster present in the world we live in. However, if we take a constructive time away, we can chart a new path. We can emerge into the cacophony of Love, who is I AM.
