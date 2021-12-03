The Episcopal Church and other “liturgical” churches have begun another church year. We are getting ready for the celebration of Jesus coming into the world. The Nativity scene has been put up in the front of the church. There is a Christmas tree in the entry way and the first candle of the advent wreath was lit last Sunday. The color of the hangings have changed from the green of the season of Pentecost to blue. The color is still an issue of some controversy as some prefer the traditional color of purple. Both are seen as colors that invoke repentance. There are two penitential seasons in our church year. They are Advent and Lent. While Advent prepares us for Christmas, Lent prepares us for the mysteries of the crucifixion and resurrection of our Lord.
We most often think of repentance as the act of turning away from sinful conduct or wrongdoing. So, I must ask myself what my wrongdoing is. That is hard because there is nothing that I can think of that I have been doing that is wrong or sinful. At least not recently. Maybe I need to look a little harder.
Repentance calls us to turn aside in our journey through life and take another path. The call to repentance alone takes us to a crossroads. It is a time of decision making, a time to take stock of where I have been who I am, and where I need to go. My PRIDE immediately comes into play. It is a mighty force working against repentance. I have had great successes in my life. I am a graduate. I have been a leader in my chosen field of work. I have been married for more that 52 years. I have two daughters and four grandchildren. I am now a senior citizen, with health issues. I live on a fixed income and am not wealthy and will never be wealthy. While there are a lot of things I am not, there are many things that I am and I would not change anything. So why would I take another path? My pride in who I think I am is keeping me from seeking who God wants me to be.
The backside of pride as a deterrent to repentance is also a mighty force. The feeling of impotence. To consider yourself of little worth or value. These things are rooted in our past. They are things we have done, left undone or have been done to us. The alcoholic or addict is a good example of this. This is, believe it or not, a form of self-love. You can become so convinced that this person of so little value is who you are that you cannot give it up. If you give it up, you give up a part of yourself. Yet that is what Jesus calls us to do.
So what does it mean to stop loving the self of the past and really take hold of this repentance thing? Intention is a big part of repentance. We come to a new understanding of God and your place in creation. We make a mental decision. We intend to revere the past but live in the now with an eye toward the future to move yourself and the world around you closer to God.
Let the old self fall away to reveal the inner core of the beauty of God created in you. We can forget about justifying ourselves. We can forget about making excuses for past mistakes. We can set aside shame just as we can set aside pride. Let us take satisfaction in knowing that we are moving toward God and into the future love of God and neighbor.
“From that time on Jesus began to proclaim ‘repent for the Kingdom of Heaven has come near’” (Matthew 4:17).
