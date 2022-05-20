I recently watched a political advertisement where a liberal candidate was accused by a conservative candidate of having a “woke” agenda. Not being familiar with the term, I looked it up.
Technically, going by the Merriam-Webster dictionary’s definition, “woke” means “aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice)”, but today we are more likely to see it being used as a stick with which to beat people who aspire to such values.
My mention of it here is not to cast aspersions on anyone. I simply have not been up to date on the use of this word. I have become aware of the term
through election campaign advertising. These ads ascribe a negative connotation to this term.
The liberal side of our political spectrum has been labeled as having a “woke agenda”. The conservative side of our political spectrum sees this “woke agenda” as a threat to conservatively held ideas on issues we are all struggling with.
It seems ironic that a term that originally was used to direct us to healing divides in our social relationships is being turned to be the author of divisions.
In the 10th and 11th chapters of the book of Acts we learn that the apostles and believers in Judea (the Jews), were upset that Peter was accepting of the Gentiles who had received the gifts of the Holy Spirit.
After all, did not Jesus give them the mission to tell the world?
“And I remembered the word of the Lord, how he had said, ‘John baptized with water, but you will be baptized with the Holy Spirit; If then God gave them the same gift that he gave us when we believed in the Lord Jesus Christ, who was I that I could hinder God?’ When they heard this, they were silenced. And they praised God, saying, ‘Then God has given even to the
Gentiles the repentance that leads to life.’
- Acts 11
How fortunate we are that those early Christian leaders recognized the need to not let the differences be the cause of division. Yet their example would not be followed by the church over the long term.
I know of no social institutions that have had more divisions over differences than Christianity. I also know of at least one congregation that is dividing over the issue of abortion.
Our differences are important. It is by way of our differences that we have the debates that enable our journey toward truth. A difficult journey it is.
The journey through our differences is found in our family, our friends, our neighbors, our community, our state and our nation. The journey even takes us into the devastations of war.
Jesus taught us the way to successfully navigate the journey through our differences. We must love one another.
Love even when we are hurt and angry. Love in spite of injustice. The differences can seem so profound that we cannot see a way to heal the breach. Yet that is the journey we are called to take.
We are on that journey because God so loved the world that he gave his son that all may have life. That Son taught us to Love the Lord our God with all our heart, all our soul and all our mind. And to Love or neighbor as ourself. This is a lesson we are slow to learn.
So what are your differences that are putting you at risk of division? We all have them. It is to be expected for reasonable people to have differences. It is basic to our journey.
This is not an easy question. So it follows there are no easy answers. These differences often result in separation.
Yet our journey is filled with grace. It is like the breeze on the sea that can either hinder our progress or fill our sails. It is a matter of knowing how to navigate the stormy weather.
Father Jim Mosier is the retired rector at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Ontario. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.
