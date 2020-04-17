“But we see Jesus, who was made a little lower than the angels for the suffering of death, crowned with glory and honour; that he by the grace of God should taste death for every man … Forasmuch then as the children are partakers of flesh and blood, he also himself likewise took part of the same; that through death he might destroy him that had the power of death, that is, the devil; And deliver them who through fear of death were all their lifetime subject to bondage” (Hebrews 2:9, 14, 15).
Ever since the fall of Adam and Eve in the garden at the beginning of creation mankind has been held in the bondage of the fear of death. As Romans 5:12 declares, “Wherefore, as by one man sin entered into the world, and death by sin; and so death passed upon all men, for that all have sinned:” Proving that sin is the most contagious and fatal disease, far surpassing the bubonic plague, AIDS, ebola, flu, and even the novel coronavirus COVID-19! That this fear is real is illustrated by the fact that countries are closed down and economies are being destroyed out of fear of COVID 19.
Physical death is a scary thing for all of us. It is something that we all try to avoid as long as we can. It also brings pain, sorrow and loneliness for those who are left behind.
However, as terrible as physical death is; there is an even more dreadful death which the Bible calls the “second death.” We read in Revelation 21:8 “But the fearful, and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers, and whoremongers, and sorcerers, and idolaters, and all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone: which is the second death.” This death holds the greatest terror of all.
As the above verses from Hebrews state, Jesus came to deliver us from the fear and terror of death, both the first, and the second. “For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord” (Romans 6:23).
This past Sunday, we celebrated Easter, or what some of us refer to as “Resurrection” Sunday. This is a joyous celebration for believers because the resurrection of Jesus Christ three days after He died on the cross as payment for our sins, is the assurance that through faith in Him, born again believers also will be bodily resurrected from the grave one day (or for some, to be caught up in the air without seeing death) to live forever in new, glorified bodies, never to know death, sorrow, tears, or pain again! “Blessed and holy is he that hath part in the first resurrection: on such the second death hath no power … ” (Revelation 20:6).
The following is an excerpt from a poem that someone wrote taking their cue from the “Grinch Who Stole Christmas.”
The world woke Sunday, and nothing had changed.
The virus still menaced, the people, estranged.
The churches are empty — but so is the tomb,
And Jesus is victor over death, doom and gloom.
So this year at Easter, let this be our prayer,
As the virus still rages all around, everywhere.
May the world see hope when it looks at God’s people.
May the world see the church is not a building or steeple.
May the world find Faith in Jesus’ death and resurrection,
May the world find Joy in a time of dejection.
May 2020 be known as the year of survival,
But not only that —
Let it start a revival.
Roy Delia is pastor of the New Hope Baptist Church, Ontario. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.
