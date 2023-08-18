Jehovah’s Witness Convention returns to the Treasure Valley

MALHEUR COUNTY — Malheur County summers bring a variety of outdoor activities, festivals, fairs and concerts to the area. But it’s the return of one event in particular that Nyssa resident Esmeralda Bohmker is eagerly anticipating. After a three-year pandemic pause, one of the largest convention organizations in the world has chosen the Idaho Central Arena in Boise as one of the sites to host its global three-day event, the 2023 “Exercise Patience”! Convention in Spanish.
"The conventions have always been an oasis in my busy summer," said Bohmker who has been attending these events for over 30 years. “The welcoming atmosphere coupled with the practical program help me remain positive despite life's many challenges.”
Prior to 2020, Jehovah’s Witnesses could be seen filling hotels and restaurants as they attended their annual conventions. Then the pandemic interrupted that tradition when the Witnesses canceled their in-person events throughout the world and held their programs as virtual events in more than 500 languages. Beginning Sept. 1, the Witnesses will bring that tradition back with an anticipated attendance of 1,500. In addition to Ontario, delegates will be traveling from Twin Falls and Hailey, Idaho and Elko, Nevada.
"It's true that we enjoyed these encouraging conventions from the comfort of our own homes, but we really missed being together in person," said Manuel Torres, spokesman for Jehovah's Witnesses. “Although our online conventions reached millions of people around the world safely during the pandemic, the goal was always to come back together at these large gatherings. Now, we can finally enjoy this fellowship in person."
This year, some 6,000 conventions will be held worldwide as part of the 2023 “Exercise Patience”! Convention series. In the United States alone, more than 708 conventions will be held in 144 host cities, a continuation of a 100-year-long tradition.
From Friday through Sunday, six sessions will explore the quality of patience, highlighting its modern-day relevance. A baptism will be performed following the Saturday morning session and a prerecorded drama will be featured in two parts during the Saturday and Sunday afternoon sessions.
"Every Christian wants to be known for displaying the beautiful quality of patience in their daily life,” Torres said. “But when we think about the struggles we face every day, it's a challenge to stay calm and patient. That is why this convention will be so useful. Imagine — three days learning what it is to be truly patient."
The convention is open to the public and no collection is taken. For more information on the program or to find other locations and dates, go to jw.org and navigate to the “About Us” tab.
