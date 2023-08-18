Jehovah’s Witness Convention returns to the Treasure Valley

One of the largest convention organizations in the world will be hosting its global three-day event in Spanish at the Idaho Central Arena in Boise on Sept. 1-3.

MALHEUR COUNTY — Malheur County summers bring a variety of outdoor activities, festivals, fairs and concerts to the area. But it’s the return of one event in particular that Nyssa resident Esmeralda Bohmker is eagerly anticipating. After a three-year pandemic pause, one of the largest convention organizations in the world has chosen the Idaho Central Arena in Boise as one of the sites to host its global three-day event, the 2023 “Exercise Patience”! Convention in Spanish.

"The conventions have always been an oasis in my busy summer," said Bohmker who has been attending these events for over 30 years. “The welcoming atmosphere coupled with the practical program help me remain positive despite life's many challenges.”



