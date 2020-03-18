Japanese consul visits Ontario

The Consul General of Japan from the Portland office, Mr. Takashi Teraoka, visited Ontario on February 20, 2020 and met with city officials.  From the left, Police Chief Steven Romero, City Manager Adam Brown, Councilor Ramon Palomo, Consul General Takashi Teraoka, Councilor Dan Capron, Councilor Michael Braden, Community Development Director Dan Cummings and Fire Chief Terry Leighton.

 Submitted photo
