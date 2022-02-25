It's time for Girl Scout cookie booths

TREASURE VALLEY— Girl Scouts of Silver Sage launched its 2022 Cookie Booth Sale on Friday, according to a news release. Girl entrepreneurs from kindergarten through 12th grade will be practicing their skills by selling Girl Scout Cookies at booths in front of stores in Idaho and eastern Oregon through March 20.
Cookie enthusiasts will be able to pick up our new cookie, Adventurefuls, an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt, along with the other iconic Girl Scout Cookies varieties like Thin Mints, Samoas and Tagalongs. Girl Scout Cookies are $5 a box.
How to find Girl Scout Cookies this season:
• If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she’s selling cookies in ways that meet local and state safety protocols;
• You can also text COOKIES to 59618 to be among the first to receive information about Girl Scout Cookies and to find out about other exciting Girl Scout news. Visit https://bit.ly/3E7ViYa for Terms and Conditions.
Every Girl Scout Cookie purchase helps girls learn important entrepreneurial skills and powers amazing adventures for them. Girl Scouts use their cookie proceeds to attend summer camp, better their communities, explore new things in STEM and the outdoors, plan exciting travel adventures, have fun experiences with their friends, and more. Girl Scouts in Silver Sage also donate cookies to the Idaho Foodbank through our council’s Cookies from the Heart program.
“We all enjoy Girl Scout Cookies; I ask you to remember that it’s more than a box of cookies. Girl Scouts learn to set their goals, manage money, learn people skills, business ethics, and decision making. When supporting these young entrepreneurs, remember that you are helping them become the leaders of tomorrow.” — Jason Burnette, CEO of Girl Scouts of Silver Sage.
