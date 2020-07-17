BAKER CITY — Because of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, many summer time events have been canceled, and there are also several events that sponsors are planning to carry on. Call ahead to make sure they will occur.
In the face of the pandemic, the National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center is offering a host of open-air performances in July.
This Saturday and Sunday, the Great Bear Folk Theater will stage “Pioneer Song,” a dramatic musical set on the Oregon Trail.
Then, from July 23 to July 26, “Buffalo Bill and Dr. Jo will perform the good old Western songs that rose out of the Rocky Mountain West.”
Interpretive Center hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday through Sunday; it features 4.2 miles of developed trails that are open seven days per week.
Visitors are encouraged to practice social distancing, wear cloth face coverings, wash hands often and use hand sanitizers and follow good hygiene measures.
Events are subject to change due to COVID-19.
